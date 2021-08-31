M. Night Shyamalan is teasing fans with a picture of the script for his next project. It was reported back in 2019 that Shyamalan will be having his next two films being released by Universal Studios, with 2021's Old being the first in the pair to release. The other is expected to be released in 2023. It would appear that this is that second project.

The iconic director posted a picture on his Twitter showing off an unlabeled binder that holds the script for whatever he is doing next. The tweet came with the caption "The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages." A vague caption along with no label and none of the actual script visible in the tweet, there is nothing that can really be gleaned from this post besides what is presented at face value, though we can try to look at his history of Twitter updates to try and figure something out.

This is not the first time that Shymalan has provided updates on scripts or teased possible updates on projects via Twitter. In 2019, Shyamalan posted a similar picture of a binder that held the first draft of a script and back in 2017, Shyamalan posted that he had completed a script, which would go on to be 2019's Glass. The fact that he said that this was his third draft rather than a finished script means that there is at least one more revision left to go through before filming and even longer before we see the finished product. The phrase "super tight" and the fact that the script is coming in at under a hundred pages also seems to point towards a smaller scale film akin to The Visit rather than going back to a large scale, large budget films like The Last Airbender or After Earth.

Along with Old and this unnamed project, Shyamalan has also been working as an executive producer and director on the Apple TV+ psychological horror series The Servant. The series currently has 20 episodes across two seasons, with the second season ending on March 19, 2021. The series was renewed in December of 2020 for a third season, which wrapped up filming in June of 2021. Check out Shyamalan's tweet below:

