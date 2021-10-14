Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has announced the official name and new release date of the previous untitled movie project he’s developing for Universal Pictures. Called Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan’s next movie will hit theaters on February 3, 2023, two weeks earlier than first announced.

Knock at the Cabin's title was revealed with a small teaser that shows the new release date number by number. As each number appears on the screen, we can hear the sound of someone knocking on wood. While little is known about the project, the new release date has the double advantage of being a lot more elegant — 2.3.23 just feels good — and getting out of the way of some heavy competition.

Before having an official title, Knock at the Cabin was set for release on February 17, 2023, the same day Disney’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will unleash some timeline trouble into the world.

M. Night Shyamalan Reflects on the Evolution of His Career, His Filmmaking Philosophy, and That 'Old' Ending

So far, the title is the only clue we have about Shyamalan’s next movie’s plot. Earlier this year, the Unbreakable filmmaker also teased on Twitter that his next project would be “Super tight. Under a 100 pages." The potential size of the script might mean Shyamalan is aiming for a smaller-scale film akin to The Visit instead of a blockbuster-sized project.

Shyamalan’s last movie, Old, failed to impress critics. Even so, the film opened strong at the box office, as the filmmaker’s history of unexpected twists always brings curious people to the theaters. Shyamalan has also been working as an executive producer and director on the Apple TV+ psychological horror series The Servant, which wrapped filming last June.

As news from Knock at the Cabin emerges, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider. Check out Shyamalan’s announcement tweet below:

M. Night Shyamalan Movies Ranked, From His Unbreakable Heights to, Well, 'The Last Airbender'

