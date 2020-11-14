M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Set Photo May Contain an Unusual Clue

Director/writer M. Night Shyamalan has shared an interesting photo from the set of Old. Shyamalan and his team have been filming his mysterious new movie in the very sunny, tropical Dominican Republic and, as revealed on Twitter in October, will be shot on 35mm. As we reported exclusively in September, Shyamalan’s Old may likely be based on the graphic novel Sandcastle, which follows a group of beachgoers who find themselves trapped in a mysterious cove where they age rapidly and begin to die. The cast of Old includes Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Abbey Lee, Alex Wolff, Niki Amuka-Bird, Vicky Krieps.

While all of Shyamalan’s updates have offered an intriguing window into this production, his post from the Old set on Saturday was arguably the most attention-grabbing one yet. He captioned his Twitter photo with a brief update on production: “Two days of shooting left on @oldthemovie. Most of cast has wrapped. I’m exhasted [sic] and grateful.19 shots left till filming is complete.”

The director/writer’s photo reveals a water-based set with multiple rigs in the background. Shyamalan is seen wearing a wetsuit, but it’s hard to see who else is in the photo aside from crew members. This is all interesting, sure, but the eye is immediately pulled toward something in the water just behind Shyamalan’s left shoulder. You’ll need to zoom in to get a good look but the shape of the white object is unlike anything that could pass for additional rigging. (If it is rigging, I’d love to know more about what it’s used for because I’ve never seen anything like it.) The structure appears to curve into a half-circle and, thanks to zoom, seems to be bony. Well, I think it looks bony. Is this structure part of the Old story? Is it possibly a creature terrorizing the A-list cast assembled for this movie? We need answers now, M. Night Shyamalan!

Old is expected in theaters on July 23, 2021. Check out Shyamalan’s intriguing set photo below. For more, find out what new movies are coming in 2021.

