M. Night Shyamalan Reveals Title and Poster for New Movie Starring Gael Garcia Bernal

M. Night Shyamalan just revealed the poster for his new movie, which is apparently titled Old, and as a bigger fan of Glass than most, I’m excited to see his latest genre tale.

Gael Garcia Bernal leads an ensemble cast that includes Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Emun Elliott and the always-great Ken Leung.

We have a feeling you’ll be reading more about this project very soon, but for now, all that’s truly known is the release date of July 23, 2021, and release dates mean little in the middle of a pandemic that has stymied the domestic box office. Hopefully, there will be a COVID-19 vaccine of some kind by next summer, as Shyamalan’s movies are best enjoyed with an audience.

I still remember being 15 years old and seeing The Sixth Sense as part of an all-camp field trip to the movies. We were basically cut off from the outside world back then, in a time before every kid brought a cell phone to camp, so we hadn’t seen much marketing for the film, nor did we know about its big twist, which hit me like a smack in the face.

Shyamalan is still able to surprise us because he works largely outside the ever-leaky studio system. See, in order to maintain creative control, the filmmaker finances his own movies, which are often low-budget and extremely profitable for Shyamalan and his preferred distributor, Universal. For example, Glass, Split and The Visit cost roughly $35 million combined, and together they grossed more than $600 million worldwide. With those figures in mind, Shyamalan will also self-finance his next two films.

Old was produced by its writer-director along with his Blinding Edge Pictures partner Ashwin Rajan as well as Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as an executive producer on the project, which boasts a larger ensemble than most Shyamalan movies typically have, though we suspect there’s a very specific reason behind that.

