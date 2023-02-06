Having emerged like a bump in the night at the beginning of his career with the stunning The Sixth Sense two decades ago, M. Night Shyamalan made a name for himself as one of the most unique and individualistic directors working today. While his films have certainly polarized opinion over his career, his commitment to original films can never be criticized. A master of suspense, with perhaps a reliance on a third act twist, Shyamalan's stories - and adaptations, like The Last Airbender or Old - tended to be a one and done situation. That changed when, at the conclusion of the horror-thriller Split in 2016, Bruce Willis walked on-screen in a post-credits cameo as David Dunn, his character from Shyamalan's (arguably) best film Unbreakable, as it was revealed to the audience they had been watching what was in essence a stealth sequel to that film.

Split was a massive financial and critical success, with particular praise going to its leading duo James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy for their commitment to their roles. The pair would go on to reprise their roles in 2019's Glass, the third part of the trilogy that brought back Samuel L. Jackson. However, the eagerly anticipated film was a box office and critical disappointment after the prior two films.

Shyamalan Enjoys Original Stories Too Much for Sequel Plans

Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote his latest film, Knock at the Cabin, the writer/director stated that his days on follow-up projects and sequels were done, in his mind, both within the Unbreakable universe as well as his other standalone films, which include the likes of Signs and The Lady in the Water.

"I probably wouldn't [do another sequel]," Shyamalan said. "Originally, Unbreakable was supposed to be a trilogy, so that's the way I thought of it, as a long story. Beyond that, not really. I enjoy originals too much. I have so many ideas I want to tell. It's just sad to go back. I'd rather challenge and start from scratch with you every single time and say, 'Here's a new idea with a new flavor.'"

Shyamalan's newest feature, Knock at the Cabin, was written by the man himself having been adapted from Paul G. Tremblay's story The Cabin at the End of the World. The film took an impressive $14.2 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, dethroning Avatar: The Way of Water from the top spot after seven weeks leading the pack.

The film, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Rupert Grint, was initially released to the public on Feburary 3. Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the film, stating that it reminds viewers of why they fell in love with Shyamalan's filmmaking in the first place.