With the latest M. Night Shyamalan experience, Trap, tracking high on the viewership charts on Max, those who missed out on the never-ending discourse about the director's distinct style during the film's theatrical release in August will certainly have inspired takes on his new thriller. After all, it's impossible to not have a passionate reaction to Shyamalan. He is a real "love him or hate him" filmmaker, and those who side with the latter are left confounded by his reliance on unnatural dialogue. Even for the strongest Shyamalan defenders, there's no denying that his characters hardly behave like everyday human beings. While his films can be read as objects existing in a heightened reality, the mass public would be ready to embrace Shyamalan if he decides to shift to a period setting — where his unique style of dialogue could perhaps benefit him.

‘Trap’ Features Dialogue and Performances Incongruous to the Real World

After his meteoric rise to becoming a household name following The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan seemingly lost his way in the late 2000s with critically derided follies like The Happening and The Last Airbender. Rather than trying to rebuild credibility with a prestige market, Shyamalan rebounded from this creatively fallow period by leaning into his genre sensibilities with self-funded B-movies like The Visit, Split, and Old. He relied less on shocking twists and austere storytelling and more on garish imagery. However, this doesn't mean Shyamalan has sold out, as his films, for better or worse, are marked by their peculiar characterization and even stranger line readings.

Although most of Shyamalan's films are contemporary pieces in our world, Trap, about a serial killer, Cooper (Josh Hartnett), unknowingly lured into a sting operation at a pop concert, feels very specific to our current day and culture. Cooper brings his daughter to a lavish concert inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and the threat of violence at a public gathering is a sobering reality always on the back of Americans' minds. Additionally, phones are essential in Trap's plot, making people want to pull their hair out when characters talk with such a stilted cadence. For many viewers, Trap's credentials as a tight, white-knuckle thriller ripe with suspense were tarnished by Shyamalan's disregard for writing natural dialogue. Complementing the wonky dialogue are equally awkward performances by his actors, who behave more like the aliens in Signs rather than people attending a concert.

'The Village' Demonstrates M. Night Shyamalan's Knack for Period Settings

All gripes aside, Shyamalan's films, notably his recent run of exploitation thrillers from The Visit to Trap, keep the audience glued to the screen — he's a born entertainer. After directing two impersonal projects in The Last Airbender and After Earth, Shyamalan, to his credit, sticks to his guns, and doesn't try to chase after industry trends or appease his harshest critics. Now that he has built enough cachet with his die-hard fans, M. Night would be well suited to taking his unique style to a period setting. Shyamalan has traveled back in time once in his career, but in typical Shyamalan fashion, the twist in his 2004 supernatural thriller The Village is that the film isn't a period piece.

Even if this controversial twist revealed that its characters were merely cosplaying 19th-century civilization in an isolated land in contemporary Pennsylvania, The Village underlines how well Shyamalan's esoteric dialogue complements a period setting. Released during the apex of his stardom, the film represents the director at his most self-serious, a far cry from his current state as a Wes Craven-like exploitation master, as the story tackles societal oppression, mythology, and post-9/11 commentary regarding paranoia of foreign territories. After being boldly championed as the next Steven Spielberg following Signs, The Village was when audiences began turning on Shyamalan, as his heavy-handed storytelling and illogical twists became grating.

How a Period Setting Would Benefit M. Night Shyamalan’s Dialogue

Met with mixed to negative reviews upon release, and capped off by a scathing one-star takedown by Roger Ebert, The Village's reputation has grown in the last 20 years. Its reappraisal in the court of public opinion can be attributed to the lack of contrived dialogue that causes many viewers to be appalled by Shyamalan's movies. The Village is still a very talkie film with the director's signature stilted mannerisms, but it is palatable under its folkish setting. Shyamalan pulls a magic trick by luring the viewer into believing that this is a genuine period setting only to pull the rug out from under them by showing that the remote community is simply sealed off from the present, modern day. The unnatural rapport between Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, William Hurt, and Sigourney Weaver fits in both realms. If anything, the dialogue should be unnatural, as the residents are doing their hardest to evoke an artificial reality to shield themselves from the horror of the outside world.

In an alternate reality, The Village, with its lavish production design, immense gravitas, and weighty topical issues, could've been M. Night Shyamalan's return to Oscar prominence following The Sixth Sense. With awards acclaim out of the question in his newest phase, Shyamalan, now in his 50s, could return to a prestige milieu with an extra layer of baggage and nuance, which he needed when directing his first critical fiasco, Lady in the Water. Presuming the director wants to continue allotting his resources to genre movies, a Village-esque period setting is just as suitable for horror and other exploitation riffs, as The Village understood the innate eeriness of the cultish adoption of theology. This sentiment brought chills to the double-billing of faith-centric 2024 horror movies in Immaculate and The First Omen. In the last decade, folk horror has been all the rage as both arthouse and popular entertainment, from The Witch to Midsommar.

No matter what path down the history book M. Night Shyamalan takes, stepping away from our familiar world might just be his best course of action. Whether the next Shyamalan experience takes place in colonial America (perhaps set during the Salem witch trials a la The Crucible), 19th century gothic South, or a Prohibition-era metropolis, his dialogue would cease to be a punchline. Better yet, unnatural line readings and stilted performances won't read as an indicator of any woeful direction, but rather, a deliberately avant-garde creative decision by a visionary filmmaker. The conversation surrounding Trap revolved around its goofy line readings and not the director's themes of obsession and the burden of being a father. Directors famously love period settings as a canvas to express their craft and rich commentary, but for Shyamalan, they may just conceal his most glaring weakness, even if it's essential to his DNA.

