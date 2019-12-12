M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’, the Gruesome Eel Scene, and His Upcoming Movies

0

With the Apple TV+ series Servant now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with M. Night Shyamalan for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with Servant, the series is executive produced by Shyamalan (who also directs two episodes) alongside creator, executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. Servant follows Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a married couple in mourning after the death of their infant son Jericho. To help cope with the trauma, the pair brings home a hyper-real baby doll that helps process the grief along with a live-in nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the doll. The series also stars Rupert Grint as the brother of Ambrose’s character.

During the interview, he talked about why he wanted to make the series, if he ever considered directing all the episodes, filming the gruesome eel scene, how he pitched Apple on the series, if he knows how it will eventually end, and his upcoming three movies which he calls “weird and dark.”

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

M. Night Shyamalan:

Why did he want to make Servant?

Did he ever consider directing the entire series?

How the series is done very realistically.

The eel scene.

Did he have to pitch Apple a multi-season plan?

How he knows when the series will end.

His 2021 and 2023 movies are not connected.

How he came up with another idea so he might make another film between his two scheduled films.

How do his upcoming films compare to his previous films?

Calls his upcoming films “weird and dark”.

Here’s the official synopsis for Servant: