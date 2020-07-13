M. Night Shyamalan Teases ‘Servant’ Season 3 (& Beyond) While Announcing Season 2 Wrap

Over the weekend, M. Night Shyamalan confirmed filming on Servant Season 2 wrapped. Servant was among the first wave of original shows to premiere on Apple TV+ back in late 2019. The series stars Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose as a Philadelphia couple who hire a sheltered young woman (Nell Tiger Free) to care for their infant son. But, as is the case with all things tied to Shyamalan, there’s more to the world of Servant than meets the eye.

The Servant Season 2 wrap news was the only thing Shyamalan had to share when he took to Twitter on Sunday. His tweet was also packed with information about what could be coming after Servant Season 2. Shyamalan tweeted, “Getting ready to finish shooting season 2 of ⁦Servant this fall. During quarantine worked out the conclusion of our show on the board in our library. We have started our writer’s room for season 3 & 4. I love working on this show. Learning a ton about storytelling.”

Sure, the Season 2 fall premiere mention is interesting (mark those calendars!), but Shyamalan seemingly confirming work on Seasons 3 and 4 is happening before any official announcement has been made is major. Shyamalan’s tweet also seems to imply the vision for Servant is clear and the show could most likely end with a fourth season. The Servant executive producer and director has hinted as much in the past, once sharing an end point has always been in sight. But, what that end point is — or what the big story beats could be leading up to said end point — are still a mystery. At least we don’t have to wait much longer to dig into Servant Season 2.

Servant Season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 2 is now expected to arrive Fall 2020. For more, check out our interview with Servant creator Tony Basgallop on Season 2.