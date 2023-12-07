The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's uncredited writing in She's All That sparks debate about his contribution to the popular teenage rom-com.

A former Miramax executive confirmed that Shyamalan did an uncredited rewrite of the script, adding depth and richness to the characters.

The cast of She's All That was unaware of Shyamalan's involvement in the script.

Few filmmakers have such a knack for building clever plot twists as M. Night Shyamalan. The man has kept us on the edge of our seats all through his decades-spanning career with his thrillers and horror movies alike, and some of those are so iconic, that they've pretty much become a rite of passage for movie fans. You've never watched The Sixth Sense? We're not telling you what happens, but, if you haven't watched it, then you've yet to experience a proper plot twist. But it turns out that one of the biggest plot twists in Shyamalan's career didn't happen on-screen. It turns out he wrote two of 1999's greatest hits: The Sixth Sense and She's All That. Yes, the classic teenage rom-com with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. There's a lot of debate around those writing credits, and Shyamalan had a hand in making Zack Siler and Laney Boggs' love story come to life.

She's All That A high school jock makes a bet that he can turn an unattractive girl into the school's prom queen. Release Date January 29, 1999 Director Robert Iscove Cast Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, matthew lillard, Paul Walker, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Kevin Pollak Rating PG-13 Runtime 95 Main Genre Comedy Writers R. Lee Fleming Jr. Tagline If romance is a mystery, there's only one way to figure it out

Shyamalan’s Uncredited Writing in ‘She’s All That’ Still Generates a Lot of Debate

There are many different versions of the whole M. Night Shyamalan-She's All That debacle. For example, if you check the official credits for the movie, it says the script was written by R. Lee Fleming Jr. Over the last decade, though, controversy has shrouded the movie regarding its writing credits, especially since it's been discovered that, in the DVD audio commentary, director Robert Iscove mentions how Shyamalan was hired to polish up the movie's script. This is pretty standard for movies everywhere, but not every one of them has seen issues like this drag on for so long.

The whole controversy started back in 2013, as Shyamalan was promoting his latest movie, the father-and-son sci-fi After Earth. He stated in an interview that he ghost-wrote a movie that came out in 1999 along with two other movies he wrote, The Sixth Sense and Stuart Little (yes, you read that right), saying that it would add to the breadth of his career up until that point. When asked about what movie he was talking about, the answer was clear: "I ghost-wrote the movie She's All That." That was a pretty big surprise for everyone. Thinking about the kind of movie Shyamalan is associated with nowadays, it's crazy to imagine that he would write one of the staples of the teenage rom-com genre.

It's so crazy that, once the whole issue reached Twitter at the time, credited writer R. Lee Fleming Jr. snuck in a jab at Shyamalan when the opportunity arose. Replying to a long-deleted tweet that joked about how "at the end of his career, it turns out he was a ghostwriter all along" about Shyamalan, Fleming said in another long-deleted tweet that it was "only in his mind." Shyamalan was at a rough patch in his career, for sure, but it was far from the end, and thankfully it's still going strong after his renaissance with the release of Split. But now it seems he did have an active role in the version of the script that ended up being filmed, and he does have a knack for comedy occasionally.

M. Night Shyamalan Rewrote ‘She’s All That’s Script, According to a Former Miramax Executive

To settle the whole debate, a former Miramax executive weighed in. Jack Lechner was the head of development of the company back in the 90s and, in 2013, gave a very diplomatic answer when asked whether it was R. Lee Fleming Jr. or M. Night Shyamalan who wrote the movie: It was both. He says: "R. Lee Fleming wrote the script we bought, which is recognizably the same movie you saw (if you saw She's All That). M. Night Shyamalan did an uncredited rewrite of the script, and a very good one that got the movie green-lit." Lechner then went further, stating that Shyamalan indeed contributed with "more than a polish": "He did a solid rewrite... He made it deeper, made the characters richer. I can see how Fleming would say it's his movie, and I can see why M. Night would say it's his movie. They're both right."

What Lechner says is aligned with She's All That producer Richard N. Gladstein's recollections, according to which Shyamalan's rewrite "helped enormously with the relationship with Kevin Pollak," who plays Laney Boggs' father, Wayne. Gladstein reinforced that Shyamalan's work was important for the movie, but that the script was "pretty much done" when Miramax acquired it. Director Robert Iscove also mentioned that Shyamalan's contributions were mostly about the "Am I a bet?" scene and the scene when Freddie Prinze Jr. has to be naked at graduation, which is supposedly based on something Shyamalan himself witnessed in his own high school experience.

By 2019, though, even Fleming himself admitted that Shyamalan's contribution was important to the movie. According to him, the "Am I a bet?" scene is all Shyamalan, including the F-bomb dropped by Rachael Leigh Cook when her character finds out about the bet that sets the premise for the movie. “My recollection is that particular moment, replete with F-bomb, was one of M. Night Shyamalan’s contributions,” he says, further stating that without it, the emotional impact wouldn't be as intense. PG-13-rated movies are only allowed one of such words, but Fleming argues that, even if there were more of them (as one would expect from a high school setting), it would have taken some of the emotion away from the scene: “In truth, had there been more of them, the moment when Laney said it wouldn’t have been anywhere as emotionally jarring.”

Not Even the Cast of ‘She’s All That’ Was Aware of M. Night Shyamalan’s Contributions to the Script

Close

While M. Night Shyamalan is still not officially credited as one of the writers for She's All That, this information is gradually becoming public knowledge. What's interesting about this is that not even the cast members of the movie were aware of it. Leading man Freddie Prinze Jr. was surprised when he heard about it and the whole controversy around who wrote the movie, saying it was "a bunch of BS" before informing himself. The same goes for leading woman Rachael Leigh Cook, who answered "Yeah, and I kidnapped the Lindbergh baby!" when her manager told her about it. Star Gabrielle Union also had no idea that Shyamalan was involved at all and took it to Twitter when she found out.

Indeed, it's surprising to even consider that Shyamalan would write a teenage romantic comedy like She's All That. He's built a reputation for his unique storytelling and style, filled with plot twists and psychological elements, which, let's face it, are not the central concerns in a high school romance. Shyamalan was at the early stages of his career, still making a name for himself and taking on projects that nowadays feel out of place when we think about what made him famous in the first place. In 1999, he wrote three movies that became hits: She's All That, Stuart Little, and The Sixth Sense. Only the latter doesn't surprise us, but plot twists are Shyamalan's thing, right? He just pulled one in real life.

She's All That is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix