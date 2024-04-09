The Big Picture Shyamalan's new movie Trap promises a unique psychological thriller experience set at a concert.

The film marks the acting debut of Saleka Shyamalan, Shyamalan's daughter, and features Josh Hartnett in a pivotal role.

Trap's release date has been moved to August 9, facing competition from other big releases.

There is a new thriller classic — hopefully — coming from esteemed filmmaker, M. Night Shyamalan. The acclaimed director whose credits include Knock at the Cabin and The Village, is set to have audiences quaking in their seats with the new movie, simply titled, Trap. With an initial premiere date of August 2, which was announced in February, Warner Bros. has decided to push the release by a week to August 9, per Deadline. The announcement comes as Warner Bros. studio prepares its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV.

There is very little known so far about this upcoming movie, with Shyamalan keeping plot details and information close to his chest. However, with the little we know — in regards to the plot and the cast — certainly seems exciting. The plot details known for Trap at this time is that the movie is a psychological thriller set at a concert. This continues the director's recent trend of making movie about strange happenings occurring in a singular location, with 2023's Knock at the Cabin a prime example. The movie will also see Shyamalan renew his working relationship with his eldest daughter, Saleka Shyamalan. A singer, Saleka and her father had collaborated before, with Saleka providing songs for Shyamalan's film Old and the TV series Servant. In Trap, Saleka will make her acting debut. Speaking about Trap's story, Shyamalan said, "It’s very unusual and very new compared to what I’ve been trying to do [recently]...."

The decision to move Trap's release date will see the film move into a crowded August 9 weekend. In its previous slot, Trap was set to compete alongside Sony’s family pic, Harold and the Purple Crayon. However, the new date will see the thriller feature alongside Amazon MGM’s The Fire Inside, Lionsgate’s videogame adaptation, Borderlands, NEON’s horror movie Cuckoo, and Jean Reno's My Penguin Friend. Shyamalan's work on Trap is part of a larger multi-year first-look agreement the director had signed with Warner Bros for directing and producing.

'Trap' Is Very Dark, According to

Image via Universal

While Trap offers Saleka her acting debut, the thriller will also feature Josh Hartnett. With roles in acclaimed titles like Oppenheimer and Black Mirror, Harnett is gradually grabbing the attention of audiences. Speaking earlier this year, Hartnett gave a general impression of what audiences can hope to see when the thriller premieres, saying:

“It’s a pivot. But I try to make all of my roles pivots. If you’re playing the same thing again and again, it gets boring to the audience. Working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career. I think he’s a true artist in the capitol-A sense of the word. And I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It’s very bizarre, very dark, and it’s wild.”

Trap is slated to premiere in theaters on August 9, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more news.

Watch on Prime Video