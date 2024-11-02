M. Night Shyamalan's films will always prove popular, especially at a time of year when suspense is so desirable. Halloween can make many turn to their streamers looking for a classic horror or perhaps a newer experience, with Shyamalan having both covered. It seems as if the latter has proven more popular, with the veteran director's latest pulse-stopping thriller Trap managing to climb all the way to second on Max's charts on October 31, 2024.

Trap faired pleasantly well at the 2024 Box Office, earning $82 million worldwide on a reported budget of just $30 million. However, now that October has reared its horror head and much more from the genre has entered the Box Office race, it's clear that Trap will not end the year as one of the genre's best performers. In fact, one of the most recent horror additions, Smile 2, has already overtaken Trap at the global Box Office, with a gap that will only continue to grow.

'Trap' Isn't Shyamalan's Finest Hour

Image via Warner Bros.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 57%, although receiving a more respectable audience rating of 65%, Trap received mixed reviews upon arrival and remains quite a divisive entry into Shyamalan's filmography. Certainly not his worst outing, but also far from his best, the movie perhaps signals the changing tide in thriller filmmaking, and that the now-formulaic way in which Shyamalan crafts his suspense might not have the same effect it once had. Collider's Ross Bonaime agrees, as illustrated in his review of the film:

"Like Cooper himself, Trap always feels just slightly…off, as though this isn’t quite what it should be. There isn’t the building fear or tension that this film needs, and when it does seem close to hitting its potential, Shyamalan gets in his own way. For the man who used to be able to make Samuel L. Jackson or footage of an alien at a child’s birthday party a truly unnerving experience, he now struggles with making a trapped serial killer an intriguing affair. Trap isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by a longshot, and it certainly has its moments, but seeing those glimpses of the old Shyamalan almost makes things worse. At this point in his career, Shyamalan’s biggest twist is his inability to utilize the tools that once made him such a promising filmmaker."

M. Night Shyamalan's Trap has climbed to an impressive 2nd on Max's streaming charts for October 31. You can catch the movie on the streamer now.

5 10 Trap Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror Writers M. Night Shyamalan Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , New Line Cinema Expand

Stream on Max