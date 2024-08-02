The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with M. Night Shyamalan about his thriller Trap.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a dad caught in the middle of a plan to capture a serial killer at a concert with his daughter.

Shyamalan discusses the inspiration he drew from, the challenge of balancing a unique main character, and working with his daughter on original music.

If there's one filmmaker who's going to keep audiences on their toes, it's Oscar-nominee M. Night Shyamalan. Though he's dabbled in many genres, most of his movies share a sense of mystery—whether in dread or fantasy—and his upcoming horror thriller Trap is no different. Working off an original script in collaboration with his eldest daughter and singer-songwriter Saleka, Shyamalan draws inspiration for this next feature from iconic films from the '80s and '90s and taps into the sold-out stadium experience of musical artists dominating the charts today.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, one of those dads who brave hordes of screaming fans to accompany their kids to a packed concert. While attending a massive show for his daughter Riley's (Ariel Donoghue) favorite popstar, Lady Raven (Saleka), Cooper discovers this concert isn't any ordinary event—the FBI has set a trap for a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Shyamalan discusses setting up tricky shots like oners and his approach to storytelling. He talks about working with his daughter, who wrote 14 original tracks for the movie, why he enjoyed writing Hartnett's unique character, the movies that inspired Trap, and teases the script he's currently working on which will flip its genre on its head.

COLLIDER: You've done a lot of cool sequences and shots in your career. I'm curious, what do you consider the toughest shot or sequence of all your films?

M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN: I don't know if there's a single one, but two of them that popped into my head were that train shot in Unbreakable where I'm moving the camera, and then the oner shot on the beach in Old where the young woman has the baby. You’re constantly moving, she's pregnant, and she's getting bigger and bigger and then has a baby. Those were some difficult shots.

That's another thing I wanted to ask you about. I love oners. How much when you're writing a script, are you thinking about, “This could be a oner?” What is that conversation like with your line producer in terms of, “Do we want to shoot it like that,” or is it just easier not to?

SHYAMALAN: I don't really think about shooting it when I'm writing at all. I'm just the writer at that point. It’s strange, when I get to the place where I'm thinking about how to shoot it as the director, I'm interpreting the writer and saying, “Why did the writer write it like that? Why was my instinct to write it like that?” Then, some images will come. I let the tone of the movie kind of dictate it.

For Trap, Trap was the most shots that I'd ever done, which I was shocked by. As we were starting to come up with the shots, me and the storyboard artist and [Sayombhu Mukdeeprom], the cinematographer, it just wanted to have this cadence. It's an action movie at a concert, and it wanted to have this kind of rhythm to it. But the next one may want to have this kind of string-line tension of just quiet movement. That didn't match the buoyancy of what Trap was. This one had a lot of kinetic things to it. So, each movie has its own language.

My question is, I know you must love oners just like me. Have you ever thought about, “I want to do a lot of oners in this?”

SHYAMALAN: For me, generally speaking, it’s, “What is the simplest way to shoot the scene? What is the least amount of shots I can do to convey the scene?” That's my general philosophy of it. Even in Trap, there are a couple of moments where I do these longer shots, and it's arrhythmic in this particular movie. But sometimes it's inappropriate to tell you this, this, this, and this in the scene; it's better to draw the audience's attention towards an energy, a movement, and have everything heard off-camera a bit.

Josh Hartnett Plays Both 'Trap's Protagonist and the Antagonist

One of the things about this is you have to have this tricky balance. Josh is on screen for 99% of the movie, and you have to root for him a little bit because you want him to escape, but you can't ever fall in love with the character because he's a serial killer. Talk a little bit about that line because it's a tricky line to maintain.

SHYAMALAN: That was the fun of it for me. That was the fun, both of the creating and then the to put [the audience members] in the shoes of him and kind of, against your will, root for him. He's both the protagonist and the antagonist. It's fun to flip. Then the structure of the movie at some point shifts to him as the antagonist, and so you're frightened. That's a beautiful thing of structure which I enjoyed writing, and Josh enjoyed performing. You're with him, with him, with him, and then you're frightened.

Every time I've spoken to you, I bring up the same thing, which is editing because it's really where everything comes together. How did this film possibly change in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

SHYAMALAN: Again, because it had the most shots, it had this kind of rhythm, this cadence to it. It's in the one day that the movie takes place, on this specific day. Thrillers require pressure, and so you have this incredibly buoyant environment—the joy, the concert, the kids, and the fun and the humor of all of that. That was always there. In the two-and-a-half-hour version of the movie, it was full of laughter and joy and all that stuff. As we squeezed it to get the balance of the thriller to be a string line there, then you get that balance where you're getting the buoyancy, and you haven't lost the god of the thriller.

Do you show anyone that two-and-a-half-hour cut, or is that always just your editor and you?

SHYAMALAN: No, I do show groups of people that early because I’m very careful to make sure that we are keeping everything that's absolutely essential and the joy of the initial beauty. You don't wanna lobotomize it. You want to have an intensified version of what that two-and-a-half-hour version felt like. You want the joy and the cinema and the buoyancy of all of this being at a concert and all that stuff, but the juxtaposition has to be just right.

M. Night Shyamalan's Daughter Saleka Wrote an Entire Album for 'Trap'

"We were thinking about Purple Rain a lot when we were doing this."