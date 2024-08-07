The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's career evolution shows less focus on twists, and more on sentimental elements.

Moving away from surprising plot twists before the third act sometimes has lead to richer storytelling.

Trap is one of Shyamalan's boldest twist experiments yet.

At this stage in his career, M. Night Shyamalan knows his place. He won't be mistaken for "the next Spielberg," as Newsweek did in 2002. He's not trying to catch up with the popular cinematic trends of today and working for a big franchise conglomerate, but instead, he's self-financing throwback, mid-budget thrillers like his recently released film, Trap. Rather than trying to reinvent the genre with haunting portrayals of trauma, loss, and family, he's letting loose by making slick B-movies designed to invigorate an audience, even if general audiences are still baffled by Shyamalan's unnatural dialogue and contrived plot mechanics. In the last few years, Shyamalan has mounted a career resurgence after years of widespread critical panning with films like Old, Knock at the Cabin, and Trap. His days of reaching the same heights as The Sixth Sense are unlikely, but Shyamalan reclaimed his image by graduating from twists, the attribute he's most synonymous with.

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue

M. Night Shyamalan Lived and Died with the Impact of a Twist Early in His Career

If his idol, Alfred Hitchcock, was the Master of Suspense, then Shyamalan was firmly crowned the Master of Twists after revealing that Bruce Willis was dead all along in The Sixth Sense, and that "Mr. Glass" (Samuel L. Jackson) was responsible for the fatal train crash in Unbreakable. The signature Shyamalan twist devolved into a punchline once he showed that the kryptonite of the aliens in Signs was water and that the dangerous universe surrounding the Pennsylvania rural community in The Village was merely contemporary everyday America. A combination of fatigue and audiences feeling like their intelligence was insulted by these twists triggered Shyamalan's creative downfall with critical fiascos like Lady in the Water, The Happening, and The Last Airbender.

While shocking plot twists led to him becoming a household name that could grace the cover of magazines, Shyamalan, in this new stage of his career, has recognized that twists only get you so far. Because his recent slate of films has dropped any pretense of prestige, one might think that Shyamalan would rely more heavily on twists as a genre device to provoke the audience. However, the most pronounced new advancement in Shyamalan's career is his confrontational approach to dealing with macabre and sentimental elements in his stories. During his peak, his frequent use of drawn-out dialogue delivery and long takes distanced his characters from the audience, creating an unknowable quality to the entire world on the screen. He rarely used reverse shots when filming a conversation to enhance the otherworldly aspect. Shyamalan's hazy world-building and character motivations were essential to the shock value of his twists. Even in his public persona, Shyamalan was a figure of ominous intrigue, with the 2004 mockumentary, The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan, fueling this legend of him as a haunted genius.

M. Night Shyamalan's Evolution Has Him Revealing Twists Before the Third Act

Close

In 2024, M. Night Shyamalan is 54 and an affable father, so much so that he produced his daughter Ishana Shyamalan's debut film, The Watchers, and cast his other daughter, Saleka, in a pivotal role in Trap as the fictional pop star, Lady Raven. His easy-going charm in the press is matched in his recent films. Rather than being clouded in eerie mystery, Old, Knock at the Cabin, and Trap are in-your-face genre movies that take glee with their high concepts. Furthermore, he's not trying to trick you anymore, as evident by the hasty decision to reveal twists before the third act. In some cases, his films don't even have a twist--the twist itself is part of the marketing. Going into Old, everyone knew, thanks to a slew of Internet memes, that the beach visited by tourists causes people to age rapidly. In Knock at the Cabin, it's clear early on that the apocalyptic event is a real manifestation and not just the rhetoric of doomsayers. The promotional material leading up to Trap seemed to resolve the mystery surrounding the identity of the serial killer, but that's exactly how Shyamalan wanted it.

Shyamalan's newfound tendency to reveal his trademark twist before the third act is not out of rebellion. His graduation from pulling the rug out from under the viewer has made his films richer than before. A twist doesn't need to conclude the narrative to be a compelling filmmaking device. If anything, by sending the viewer out the door with the sudden disclosure of a plot twist, you are leaving gripping dramatic storytelling on the table. Old undergoes a whole transformation when it's revealed that the aging process is at the hands of an immoral pharmaceutical company that spikes tourists' drinks to expedite their drug trials. By disclosing this information slightly earlier than usual, Shyamalan lets his supernatural B-movie reflect on the dystopian behavior of major corporations.

Shyamalan truly started experimenting with twist manipulation in Knock at the Cabin, which leads the audience to believe that the strangers, led by Leonard (Dave Bautista), are radicals belonging to a subculture of Internet conspiracy theorists, as they demand that a family living in a remote cabin sacrifice themselves to save humanity. As it turns out, the apocalypse is, unfortunately, an impending reality. The couple, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), wrestle with their conscience in a tug-of-war between valuing the safety of their family and preserving the fate of the entire world. This sincere conflict between well-meaning characters is a less hokey version of the psychological dilemmas in the director's work, and it helps that the audience is provided an ample amount of time to get accustomed to this bleak reality that seems more accessible in an era that just experienced a global pandemic where people were forced to balance selfish motivations with the health of the world at large. Having the twist be no twist whatsoever not only subverts the public's skepticism surrounding Shyamalan's plot diversions, but it allows Knock at the Cabin to find new ground as an existential drama.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shyamalan's new approach to twists, or lack thereof, is most daringly executed in Trap, a film destined to polarize audiences. "Genre has always helped me talk about more emotional stuff," the director told The Atlantic, as we see him working out his problems in the thriller mold in Trap, about a seemingly benevolent father, Cooper (Josh Hartnett), who takes his daughter to a pop concert. Inside the venue, police and federal authorities are scheming a sting operation to capture a serial killer who bought tickets to the event. Before the film's release, people were baffled by the choice in the trailers to indicate that Hartnett's Cooper is the killer. What seems like a misstep in the marketing department actually speaks to Shyamalan's choice to focus the attention on the duality of a man with contrasting aspirations: one noble and one evil.

With Trap, Shyamalan channeled Hitchcock's Rope, a murder mystery that wasn't so much about "who did the killing?", but rather, a story of "will they get away with it?" The thrills in Trap come from Cooper conning his way out of the stadium without being apprehended. Whether it's lying to his daughter, fabricating a story about his daughter being a recovering cancer patient to earn VIP privileges, or creating diversions by pushing a patron down the stairs or causing a fryer explosion in the kitchen, Trap is ultimately a con artist movie at heart. Cooper, in a career-best performance by Hartnett, carries the veneer of a jovial "cool dad" to conceal his sociopathic streak. The alien-like way Cooper interacts with others at the concert can be read as a sly meta-commentary on the unnatural dialogue and performances that Shyamalan is commonly maligned for. Dramatic irony is used for a stirring dramatic effect, notably when Lady Raven invites herself to Cooper's home to buy enough time to concoct a plan for Cooper's arrest. He taps into Hitchcock by placing the audience from the antagonist's perspective, which draws us to root for Cooper to escape.

Shyamalan is disinterested in partaking in a guessing game surrounding the identity of "The Butcher." The director forces the audience to grapple with why a loving family man would succumb to such violent tendencies. As Cooper later outlines in the film, he lives a seamlessly compartmentalized double life: one as a lovable dad who takes his daughter to a pop concert, and another as a serial killer who takes out his childhood trauma and Freudian complexes on unsuspecting victims. Despite being a grisly thriller at its core, Trap is more of a cerebral exercise than expected. It's a movie about a person who has an undying oath to being a good father and a deranged serial killer. While Shyamalan's ability to construct thematic cohesiveness is up for debate, his ambition is impressive. Trap, like Knock at the Cabin, devotes its third act to people grappling with the unthinkably evil implications of their respective twists. M. Night Shyamalan got plenty of mileage out of bamboozling his viewers early in his career. As he's reached middle age, he's learned that grappling with the psychological horror of unexpected revelations packs a more potent punch than twists themselves.

Trap is now playing in theaters. Check below for showtimes near you.

Get tickets