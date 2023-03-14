It’s interesting to think that there was a time when the name M. Night Shyamalan wasn’t synonymous with supernatural plots and twist endings. At the dawn of 1999, Shyamalan was just another aspiring filmmaker in a sea of thousands, struggling under the weight of being an Indian-born director in America – a far cry when how he ended 1999 as the director of the second-highest grossing horror film ever made. It’s impossible to understate the impact The Sixth Sense had, propelling him to Hollywood stardom with such ferocity that it continues to dedicate the wider cultural perception of Shyamalan and his work. The ensuing twenty-four years have done nothing to quell its staying power, and given that it contains every trope one associates with an M. Night Shyamalan production, it’s not uncommon to find people assuming it was his debut. However, The Sixth Sense was actually proceeded by two other films that, while clearly the work of an inexperienced director, showcased an early version of his now iconic style. Both make for compelling analysis, but it was his 1998 comedy Wide Awake that proves the most fascinating.

What Is 'Wide Awake' About?

On first impressions, Wide Awake seems as different from an M. Night Shyamalan production as you can get. Wide Awake is Shyamalan's second film as a director, released just one year before The Sixth Sense. Rather than overloading his audiences with otherworldly shenanigans that beg for suspension of disbelief, Shyamalan instead kept things straightforward with a family-friendly comedy that doesn’t have a negative bone in its body. The film follows Joshua (Joseph Cross), a ten-year-old boy who suddenly finds himself confronted by lofty questions related to love, death, and the meaning of life following the passing of his grandfather (Robert Loggia). Joshua is a student at a private Catholic boys’ school called Waldron Mercy Academy – a location that, when combined with his grandfather’s devout religious beliefs, prompts Joshua to undertake a daunting quest to discover proof of God’s existence. What follows is a series of episodic adventures scattered throughout his turbulent time in the fifth grade, culminating in a decidedly M. Night Shyamalan ending (yes, even in a film as grounded as this, he still finds ways to include a twist).

Shyamalan Couldn't Decide What Tone He Wanted 'Wide Awake' to Be

By itself, Wide Awake isn’t particularly remarkable. Anyone with a passing interest in the coming-of-age genre will find much of its content familiar, and there are occasions when you’d swear Shyamalan was working down a checklist of every cliché such a film should have (subplot about Joshua being bullied by an older classmate who turns out to have a miserable private life, check). A likable cast and a strong sense of personality would negate these issues, but unfortunately, Wide Awake falls short on both. The 88-minute runtime leaves most of the characters with only minimal development, and Shyamalan’s indecision about what tone he’s going for results in a frequently bizarre watch. At times, Wide Awake is a charming kids’ film that’s so unbelievably cutesy it’s hard to imagine anyone outside of elementary school finding it enjoyable (all backed by a whimsical John Williams-esque soundtrack), and then on a dime, it becomes a serious drama intended for children who are taking their first tentative steps into adulthood (such as after experiencing death for the first time). It would be a lot for any director, but for someone as unpracticed as Shyamalan, it quickly proves overwhelming.

And yet, there is something endearing about Wide Awake. A lot of that comes from the strength of Cross’s performance (transforming a potentially irritating character into a surprisingly loveable emotional anchor), but most of it comes from Shyamalan himself. His knack for clever camerawork and dexterous dialogue may only make their presence felt once in a blue moon, but his passion for the subject matter shines through at every moment. Childhood is not always candy and roses, and considering how challenging it can be to explain such delicate topics to people who have lived their entire lives in a comfortable bubble of ignorance, one wonders if Wide Awake was Shyamalan’s way of aiding parents facing such an unenviable task (perhaps inspired by his own experiences considering that the film was shot in a school he briefly attended). What he came back with is too flippant to be of much use, but the good intentions can still be felt, resulting in an overly simplistic film that remains generally watchable. Not the best review, but far from the worst.

'Wide Awake' Has a Lot in Common With Shyamalan’s Later Films

With all that being said, it’s unlikely that any contemporary viewer will be watching Wide Awake as anything other than an enthralling game of "spot the foreshadowing." In the years since its release, Shyamalan has become one of the most recognizable names in modern filmmaking and seeing the words “written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan” during the opening credits of a schmaltzy kids’ film will elicit a reaction no average viewer will recover from. It’s not uncommon for debut films to resemble a first draft of what would later become the director’s magnum opus, and while the radically different tone between Wide Awake and the rest of Shyamalan’s filmography might make it seem like an unusual blip from which no valuable knowledge can be ascertained, a closer examination reveals this is far from the case.

For example, those searching for signs (haha) of that distinctive M. Night Shyamalan touch need only look at the basic premise. On a literal level, Wide Awake is an existentialist narrative focused on a crisis of faith that stems from the death of a close family member – a description that would fit more than a few Shyamalan films, most notably his 2002 sci-fi epic Signs. Both feature protagonists who reject their previously entrenched worldview following a tragic event that (as they’re both quick to point out) no benevolent god would allow to happen. Nevertheless, both also end their respective films with their faith restored after witnessing events that can seemingly only be explained by divine intervention. Signs does a better job of charting this growth thanks to its more focused screenplay and increased characterization of Graham Hess (Mel Gibson), but it’s fun to ponder how much of that was enhanced by Shyamalan already having had a crack at it. Religion in general has been a recurring theme across his filmography (up to and including his most recent release, Knock at the Cabin), and it’s interesting to see that this was a major factor in his work right from the start.

Additionally, Wide Awake also exhibits one of the most polarizing aspects of Shyamalan’s work – his proclivity for emotional garishness. Narrative conveniences and in-your-face directing are par for the course with Shyamalan when ensuring that the spiritual core of his films is sufficiently apparent, and this willingness to pour so much of himself into his art makes them easy to mock. Wide Awake happily continues this tradition with a sentimental plot that can’t go five minutes without tugging at your heartstrings, all centered around a grief-stricken family who eventually make peace with the source of their pain (another Shyamalan tradition). Much of the film – from the overwritten dialogue to the out-of-place ending – lacks realism, but that word has never been one Shyamalan has had much affinity for. His message (almost always an optimistic one) is what matters, and it's admirable to see such an unflinching commitment to his vision.

Wide Awake Is Flawed, But Shyamalan Fans Career Should Watch It

Wide Awake is an odd film. It’s too childish for adults, too adult for children, and too underdeveloped to satisfy the small demographic that might otherwise enjoy it. But hindsight is a curious thing, and what was once nothing more than a mediocre kids’ film is now a priceless artifact when dissecting the career of M. Night Shyamalan. It’s clear that his journey to Hollywood fame was in its infancy while he was making Wide Awake, but even the best directors have to overcome a few misfires before they strike gold. Indeed, it’s often from such experiences that we learn the most, and that Shyamalan was able to craft one of the most significant horror films ever made just one year later says a lot about his directing talents (while also retroactively making The Sixth Sense even more impressive). The mixed reception to much of his future work may have put a damper on his reputation, but Shyamalan continues to be one of the most intriguing (and resilient) filmmakers in Hollywood, and those enthused by his aesthetic should seek out Wide Awake to witness its origins.