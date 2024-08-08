The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's films excel in using genre conventions to explore spiritual and familial themes, creating tense and revealing stories.

Shyamalan's writing style often clashes with his strong directorial skills, resulting in tonal inconsistencies and uneven character interactions.

Despite his struggles with writing, Shyamalan's recent films, including Trap, continue to showcase his unique storytelling and directorial talents.

For the past 20 years or so, people have been publicly berating M. Night Shyamalan for his infamous streak of dud films. After earning widespread acclaim with hits such as The Sixth Sense Unbreakable, and Signs, things started to get shaky when he released the divisive horror film, The Village. Then, in the mid-2000s, the collective trainwrecks that were films like Lady in the Water, The Happening, and The Last Airbender made Shyamalan's reputation take a significant hit, and it seemingly made him into a laughingstock. But he was able to make a comeback, as his recent output has shown him trying to experiment with his storytelling in different directions, to varying degrees of success. The latest in this string is Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, which may not be a critical darling but it's definitely not the most reviled film in the director's filmography. This current era of Shyamalan's creations has made it harder to ignore that, while he still has his signature director's touch with his actors and a number of fun camera tricks up his sleeve, his writing still leaves something to be desired. Simply put: his writing style is far too tonally uneven and utilitarian and has always made his unique direction suffer.

What Makes a Great M. Night Shyamalan Movie?

On Shyamalan's best day, he is a natural at using genre conventions and tension to discuss spiritual and familial concepts. Shyamalan's films rarely overtly discuss organized religion or any specific belief systems, yet all of his films deal with tests of spirit that reveal new truths about the characters. Shyamalan has a knack for externalizing the fears and insecurities of those who are used to living comfortable domestic lives, using the supernatural to make people confront that which they dare not speak about. All of his films play upon the gap between what people think about themselves and what they need to know, paired with his intelligent use of horror genre concepts as a way of hooking the audience into his characters' journeys of spiritual rebirth.

The Sixth Sense uses a ghost story as a vehicle for exploring the grieving process and learning to come to terms with a past that you cannot change. Unbreakable uses the superhero genre in a genuinely ahead-of-the-curve way to grapple with the masculine midlife crisis, and rediscovering your purpose in life. Signs employs the alien invasion structure to examine how someone of lapsed belief can read messages in the universe that lead him back to their faith. These are among his best films because of how they stay focused on that struggle, digging into the actors' performances and keeping every scene in the same somber tone.

M. Night Shyamalan's Movies All Share Common Themes

Even Shyamalan's lesser films are still underpinned by an exploration of how people confront their typical way of life being threatened or questioned. The Village and Lady in the Water both touched on how humans hold onto the concept of storytelling as a way of braving the dangers of the outside world. Old has a tight-knit and supportive family pushed to the brink against one another due to being on a beach that rapidly ages them, drowning them in the ultimate existential crisis.

Similarly existential is Knock at the Cabin, which forces its protagonists to answer whether they'd sacrifice one of their own family members to save the world. Say what you want about how absurd or unintentionally funny these movies are, Shyamalan's concern with the health of the domestic system is deeply earnest. In that vein, his most recent movie, Trap, could be seen as him humorously subverting his own fixation, as it plays with the idea that our protagonist who's fighting to maintain his domestic security is a serial killer we really shouldn't be empathizing with. That mixture of serious tension with unexpected humor speaks to the flaw that frequently drags Shyamalan's potential down: how the tone of his writing clashes with the tone of his direction.

Shyamalan's Writing Breaks the Spell of His Fun Direction

For as much as Shyamalan's films gained a reputation for giving audiences chills down their spines and knots in their guts, he's actually much more playful and bold as a director than people give him credit for. This isn't to say that all of his films are secretly comedies (although he did co-write She's All That and Stuart Little), but that his approach to blocking and shooting scenes isn't afraid to think outside the box or noodle around with its presentation. His camerawork has frequently been inspired throughout his career, always finding unique angles and trusting his actors to give momentum to scenes that aren't afraid to move at unconventionally deliberate speeds. Unbreakable uses glacially paced one-takes as a way of forcing its characters to share space with each other, unable to break free or turn away from the truth.

One of Signs' most tense scenes, when Graham (Mel Gibson) is confronting an alien for the first time, is filmed mostly as Gibson trying to slide a knife under a closet door, just to get a reflective peek at the alien hiding in the closet. Knock at the Cabin forces the camera at tilted angles so close to its characters that you can practically smell them, getting you down into the same helpless position that its protagonists are in. Shyamalan's true genius lies in how he can manipulate each film to reflect the perspectives of his protagonists, which makes it a shame how often he disrupts the verisimilitude of his films with the dialogue that comes out of the characters' mouths.

M. Night Shyamalan Puts Twists Before Characters and Dialogue

The thing is that Shyamalan isn't an atrocious dialogue writer, as I refuse to believe someone who wrote the car scene between Cole (Haley Joel Osment) and Lynn (Toni Collette) in The Sixth Sense is incapable of writing good dialogue. But his approach is extremely mannered and clearly enunciated, running the risk of inspiring the criticism "no one talks like that." The reason he does himself no favors is that he tends to prioritize exposition and clarification, seemingly more concerned with plugging up plot holes and setting up his infamous twist endings than fleshing out characters or weaving together multiple themes. It makes it seem as if Shyamalan has tunnel vision toward the end goal and foregoes any other kind of texture or flavor in his writing.

If you look at some of the most baffling dialogue exchanges in his films, like Elliott's (Mark Wahlberg) frantic explanation for why the plants are killing people in The Happening or the bizarre recollection of Merrill's (Joaquin Phoenix) youth baseball highlights by an acquaintance in Signs, it's usually due to hamfisted information being hurled at the audience at moments that don't feel organic. His tendency to drop buckets of information on the audience's heads with little of the flair or surprise that he can create with ease in his more setpiece moments creates a tonal whiplash that makes experiencing his films so frustrating.

M. Night Shyamalan's Tonal Clunk Sinks His Worst Films

That tonal whiplash is perhaps the real culprit behind M. Night Shyamalan's writing: his repeated difficulty at stringing together different kinds of human interaction into one cohesive whole. Whether it's intentional humor or not, Shyamalan's tempo of character interaction and sense of word choice frequently leads to moments that become infamous for the uncertain laughs they inspire. You could look at how a character in The Happening starts talking about the nutritional value of hot dogs when no one asked him, or his thinking a rapper would call himself Mid-Sized Sedan (Aaron Pierre) in Old. His earlier films like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable worked largely because they were so consistent in their storytelling, and all the characters felt like they were on the same page.

His later films suffered in part because of his attempts to play up the B-movie goofiness of his ideas while still striving for the same genuine pathos, as he rarely found a way to mix those together successfully. Even Trap features dialogue so on-the-nose and characters so rigidly defined by their plot purpose that it makes you wonder if it's actually secretly a comedic parody of his own movies. Either way, it makes you wish M. Night Shyamalan had more focus as a writer, as he's at his best when he zeroes in on his skills for thrills and gives his characters room to explore themselves and blossom before our eyes.

