Killer dolls have long been used as the primary antagonist in various horror flicks, but M3GAN has undoubtedly added something new to the genre. Despite being occasionally hilarious, M3GAN has risen to the top of the box office thanks to the film's marketing strategy and bizarre premise, proving that having the internet as the bad guys is just as frightful as anything supernatural. And due to the success the first one received, it was previously announced that the artificial robot would be slaying her way to a sequel, with her dancing bringing a new kind of terror yet again. But the movie's director says it won't be happening any time soon, stating that they still need to do a debrief on the first outing.

Since its release on January 6, M3GAN has certainly had a great start to the year, garnering favorable reviews from critics and a significant box office revenue of over $120 million. So, considering the film is still relatively new, and given how poorly some sequels performed in past generations, it is still too early to provide updates on the sequel. Though he did not provide any further updates yet, the movie's director, Gerard Johnstone, stated in an interview with ComicBook that his crew is currently working on the M3GAN sequel.

"Well, I can't say too much about those sorts of things. All I can say is that I'm here in L.A. and been thinking about it, working on it, and I'm just catching up with them this week to talk about it and do a debrief. It's really important to do a debrief on the first movie, like a post-game analysis, and look at what worked and how we can do it again. I mean, Jesus Christ, it's difficult to replicate the success. No one was expecting that, so it's daunting, but exciting at the same time."

Related: From 'M3gan' to 'Unfriended': 10 Techno Horror Movies Streaming Right Now

The film follows a promising roboticist, Gemma (Allison Williams), who owns M3GAN's prototype. With her career at the top of the list of her responsibilities, she soon finds herself suddenly in custody of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), whose mom and dad died in a vehicular accident. With her life unexpectedly changing before her eyes and Cady dealing with grief, Gemma decided to pair M3GAN with Cady to help her cope with the situation and at the same time safeguard Cady from all sorts of harm. However, M3GAN had a different definition of "protecting," and she will carry it out the best way she knows how: by murdering anyone who poses a threat to Cady.

The sequel is under the working title M3GAN 2.0, and though it would take much time until we see M3GAN dance her way to theaters again, one thing's confirmed: we haven't seen the last of her yet. The unrated version of the film is now streaming on Peacock, where viewers can see some scenes that are too much for cinema. But if you prefer the theatrical cut that is somehow more child-friendly, the PG-13 version cut is on Peacock, too.

M3GAN comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 21. While you wait, you can watch an unrated clip of M3GAN savagely tearing Brandon's ear off.