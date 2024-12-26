From Chucky to Annabelle, the horror doll will always prove one of cinema's scariest antagonists. In the 21st century, perhaps the best offering thus far has been M3GAN, an artificially intelligent doll whose developed self-awareness comes with fatal consequences. Tapping into the current cultural zeitgeist, director Gerard Johnstone and story writers Akela Cooper and James Wan picked up on the very real fears society has about AI and evolved it into a sci-fi-inspired horror with all the trimmings.

Such was M3GAN's success that a sequel felt almost inevitable. With the bar already set high by a first outing that received a 93% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, anticipation is ever-growing to see if those involved can produce a sequel worthy of its predecessor, especially considering the announcement of a spinoff's arrival as well. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at everything we know about M3GAN 2.0 so far.

Image via Universal Pictures

After initially being planned for a May 2025 release, M3GAN 2.0's release date was pushed back, with the official debut date now set for June 27, 2025. M3GAN 2.0 will have plenty of stiff competition already in that month, despite many projects yet to be announced. M3GAN 2.0's competition will include Pixar's Elio, Dean DeBlois' live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, the hotly-anticipated return of the infected in 28 Years Later, and, on the very same date as M3GAN 2.0, the latest racing movie F1 starring Brad Pitt. Truthfully, M3GAN fans will be hoping the A.I. doll will work her rival-killing magic and help boost the film to the top of the box office charts.

5 How Can You Watch 'M3GAN 2.0'?

Just like the first outing which danced its way to $181 million on a $12 million budget at the box office, M3GAN 2.0 will make its theatrical debut on the aforementioned release date. Once its run in theaters is over, the film is then scheduled to stream on Peacock as a Universal Pictures production. M3GAN 2.0 will join another Blumhouse project on Peacock when it makes its way to streaming, with 2024's biggest Blumhouse hit Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy already dominating the streamer's charts. You can catch Speak No Evil on the platform via the link below:

Watch on Peacock

For those without a Peacock subscription who want to check out the wonderful array of content already on the platform before M3GAN 2.0 debuts, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $8 per month/ $80 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $14 a month / $140 a year

4 Is There a Trailer for 'M3GAN 2.0'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Currently, as is to be expected, no trailer has been released for M3GAN 2.0. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any updates whenever they arrive.

3 Who Will Star in 'M3GAN 2.0'?

Image via Blumhouse

Allison Williams Gemma Violet McGraw Cady Amie Donald M3GAN Jenna Davis the voice of M3GAN Brian Jordan Alvarez Cole Ivanna Sakhno TBA Timm Sharp TBA Aristotle Athari TBA Jemaine Clement TBA

Given the success of the first outing - earning back its reported budget at the box office fifteen times over - M3GAN 2.0 was always going to prove an enticing sequel for the stars that made the first such a triumph. Of course, M3GAN would be nothing without the voice of the titular AI, with young Amie Donald returning as the physical embodiment of the doll and Jenna Davis reprising her voice role, one that Collider's Alyse Wax described in her review as "an especially joyous vocalization to M3GAN, making her sound both lighthearted and somehow ominous". Also reported to be returning are the likes of Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps, with other reported castings including Timm Sharp, Aristotle Athari, Ahsoka's Ivanna Sakhno, and Jemaine Clement​​​​​​. To keep up to date with any other casting information surrounding M3GAN's return, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

2 What Is 'M3GAN 2.0' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Set to follow in the robotic footsteps of the first outing, the expectation will be for more of the same violent antics from the titular doll, as the horror is turned up a notch and M3GAN's desire to defend her owner, no matter the cost, is on full display yet again. Currently, all plot details surrounding the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps, but that didn't stop Wan from telling Empire Magazine that the film will absorb the evolution of AI since the first outing, especially the popularization of platforms such as ChatGPT. Wan said:

"It’s early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way. The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we’re definitely leaning into that on the next one. We’re exploring the AI universe even further."

Here's a reminder of the synopsis for the first M3GAN:

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems--a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

1 Who Is Making 'M3GAN 2.0'?

Much of the team that worked so successfully on the first outing will return for M3GAN 2.0, including screenwriters Akela Cooper and Gerard Johnstone, with Johnstone set to once again direct and produce. Mark Katchur, Michael Clear, and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster, Ryan Turek of Blumhouse, and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer are executive producing the project. Jason Blum and James Wan are also returning to produce the sequel.