There’s a lot of good stuff coming down the pipeline for horror fans over the next year. Audiences have already been treated to Drew Hancock’s feature-length directorial debut, Companion, and also have titles like Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and Josh Ruben’s Heart Eyes to look forward to. Meanwhile, there are a slew of next chapters in already established franchises, like Final Destination: Bloodlines, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and the untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. Mixed in with the others will be the return of the dancing AI helper turned hunter in Gerard Johnstone’s M3GAN 2.0. While not much has been released about the M3GAN follow-up at this time, save for a brief teaser set to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon,” audiences can’t wait to see the killer bot back in action following the 2022 breakaway movie.

While on the red carpet at the Saturn Awards over the weekend, Collider’s Aidan Kelley spoke with franchise star, Violet McGraw, who shared her excitement for audiences to see what the team came up with for M3GAN 2.0. Sharing her favorite part of the process, the young actress said:

“Honestly, I love that I got to go back with most of the original cast and the original crew. It's always amazing to see everyone again.”

As expected, there wasn’t much that McGraw could tease about the Blumhouse and Atomic Monster production. With the promotional campaign barely getting off its feet, McGraw had to keep a tight lip to ensure she wasn’t dropping any spoilers. Still, she was able to give a brief tease, telling us,

“I can’t really say much about it to be honest. It’s just going to have to be a really big surprise. But it’s gonna be — bigger, for sure. It’s gonna be an adventure.”

How Did ‘M3GAN’ End?

By the time the credits rolled on M3GAN, it appeared that niece and aunt, Cady (McGraw) and Gemma (Allison Williams), respectively, had destroyed the murderous robot. However, the final seconds reveal that M3GAN isn’t dead yet, setting the story up for a sequel. The next movie will bring plenty of new victims to M3GAN, specifically a rival robot named Amelia who was created to be used as a spy. Of course, McGraw will be back, along with Williams, while Johnstone returns as the film’s helmer. Amie Donald also reprises her role as M3GAN, with new faces including Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher) and Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka) joining the madness.

M3GAN 2.0 is slated for a theatrical release on June 27. You can stream the movie that started it all now on Starz.