The Big Picture M3GAN, the horror film featuring a killer AI doll, is getting a 4K steelbook release, designed to resemble the doll's toy window box packaging.

The steelbook includes a user manual and showcases M3GAN's wardrobe throughout the film, along with blueprints of the AI companion on the back cover.

M3GAN was a surprising success, grossing $181 million worldwide on a small $12 million budget, and its popularity has already led to a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, in the works.

There have been so many amazing horror films so far this year. However, few have left a lasting impact like the very first terror of 2023, M3GAN. Now this killer AI from Blumhouse and Universal is getting a new 4K steelbook just in time for Halloween. The clever design makes the steelbook look like M3GAN’s toy window box packaging which has become famous with real life companies like NECA and McFarlane Toys. The now iconic killer doll is saying hello to horror audiences while staring lifelessly into their souls.

The purple aesthetic really pops off M3GAN’s classic dress nicely and the back cover (or box) breaks down the AI companion with blueprints. The inside packaging even comes with a user manual and a look at M3GAN's wardrobe throughout the film. This is the first time M3GAN will be on 4K after the film was initially released on Blu-ray earlier this year which is probably not going to make a lot of physical media collectors happy. Like that release, this will come with both the unrated and theatrical cuts of the film. This steelbook will be a Best Buy exclusive.

M3GAN’s New Horror World

When M3GAN released in January no horror fan could predict the juggernaut this scary doll would become. The film opened to rave reviews which then spread like wildfire when it grossed $181 million worldwide in its theatrical run. That’s even more impressive when you consider the film’s small $12 million budget.

M3GAN's success can also be attributed to the fact it was a great horror comedy with some surprisingly emotional commentary. Mainly when it came to how big corporations exploit tragedies, children, and the rising fear of AI. The latter of which has become frighteningly more relevant by the second. Especially in the entertainment industry. M3GAN’s success has already led to a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, to be greenlit for an early 2025 release.

When Does M3GAN’s 4K Steelbook Release?

M3GAN’s 4K steelbook murderously enters Best Buy on October 10, 2023. You can pre-order the new edition on their website for $28.99. The theatrical version of M3GAN can currently be streamed on Prime Video. Check out the steelbook below: