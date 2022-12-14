Various reactions have circulated online ever since the trailer for M3GAN came out. The dance scene alone—where the life-like doll dances before attempting to kill someone—has gotten the most attention and sparked quite an internet craze. While we're all used to seeing killer dolls in movies, M3GAN took a different approach: one that Chucky and Anabelle haven't taken, for sure. In light of the viral memes and dance remixes, M3GAN star Allison Williams has some words—and by far, they're some sweet, validating ones.

The upcoming Gerard Johnstone-helmed sci-fi horror film follows a toy company roboticist who created a life-like robot to help her cope with the stress of being a parent to her orphaned 8-year-old niece. But instead of actually helping her to protect her niece from any kind of harm, M3GAN takes her job far more seriously than necessary. And this doll, like any other doll from horror movies, kills people. The scene where M3GAN dances before killing someone has become an instant internet hit, and Williams told Insider that she's "absolutely thrilled" with the attention M3GAN has received so far. "She has such a specific energy and tone," the actress said, adding that the "trailer's job was not only to position what's the storyline of the movie and what happens, but also: Who is M3GAN?"

At this point, it should be made clear that M3GAN is more than just a sweet and loving doll, programmed to look after a child. But instead of a demon-possessed one, M3GAN is a human-made villain backed with modern technology. The dance scene in the trailer certainly took the cake, with memes ranging from M3GAN dancing to a Beyoncé song up to M3GAN facing a "lip sync for your life" smackdown with Anabelle (we all know who's winning). "Basically, the second the trailer hit the internet, they just got it," Williams also told Insider. "The memes, the copies of the dance, people just understood her in this way that I absolutely loved, and we just thought, 'OK, job done. They get her.' She belongs to them now. This is amazing."

Image via Blumhouse

Williams not only serves as the forthcoming film's star but also as an executive producer, with James Wan and Jason Blum producing. So, with the Insidious director, Blumhouse Productions, and Get Out actress collaborating, M3GAN is set to be an instant hit when it premieres on January 6 of next year. Alongside Williams, the film also stars Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

Is M3GAN a new queer icon? It's still too early to assume, but you can answer it yourself by watching the trailer below. Mind you, she killed that dance scene—both literally and figuratively.