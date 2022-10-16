The Battle of the Besties has begun. Following the official trailer drop for Blumhouse Productions' 2023 horror M3GAN, shots between the 1988 Child's Play iconic doll and the AI doll were instantly fired. Scathing comments and snide remarks abound in the Twitter-sphere now that the Syfy Chucky series has the serial-slaying Good Guy in his 2022 bag. Neither killer doll is holding back, between call-outs and off-handed insinuations, but in the end, it's the body count that matters most.

Twitter has become a social media platform that allows fans and creators to engage with one another while simultaneously marketing upcoming and current projects. In the case of Chucky and M3GAN however, it's allowing the creations themselves to interact, and these dolls aren't playing nice. From the moment the first trailer for M3GAN went live the masses have drawn comparisons between the two children's toys, who both share a disdain for authority and an appetite for blood. Other similar comparisons have been drawn between M3GAN and Annabelle, a mainstay within writer, director, and producer James Wan's universe, but it's Don Mancini's unruly horror icon Chucky the Good Guy doll who isn't taking a backseat to this new age AI competitor.

This bid for the killer-doll crown seems to have begun when M3GAN realized the true potential of the threat she posed to Chucky's reign over the toy aisle. In a seemingly harmless gesture, M3GAN posted a response to an unrelated tweet of Chucky's in regard to the return of the band Blink-182. She then went on to reply to a number of Chucky's previous posts in what appeared to be a challenge. The up-and-comer had already boldly responded to Regal theaters, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jason Blum, the founder and CEO of her own production company, and was now clearly aiming for her mightiest foe.

Only a day later, the heckling paid off and Chucky caved. The '80s classic shared M3GAN's trailer with the caption "everybody's tryna be me" and the game was on. A battle of wits ensued, including the M3GAN doll sharing a gif from the trailer of her whipping her sunglasses off, saying "u know u that doll when u cause all this conversation." Their waged war culminated in M3GAN sharing a screencap of their back-and-forth with a quote from an iconic moment in pop culture history, going for the throat when she "at-ed" Chucky, asking, "what's good?"

Since Chucky's first bizarre appearance in Childs Play, this twisted genre titan has restructured his campy franchise to go from solely focused on vengeance against his soul-bound victim Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) to a meta rampage of killings. From the mind of Mancini, who embraced the camp of his LGBTQ+ icon since 1998's Bride of Chucky especially, the Chucky series, now in its second season, explores this murderous doll's future and reveals more of his earliest origins. The series re-introduced the Good Guy doll — who loves hugs and wants to be your friend until the end — to a new generation of movie lovers whose only killer doll may have been Annabelle.

Now, from the writer of Maligant, comes M3GAN, an artificial intelligence doll manufactured to be a living companion to children. Like her predecessor, M3GAN has a mind of her own and won't be put up on a shelf. She's an exploration in technological advances, and while Chucky was determined to take over Andy's soul, M3GAN is determined to protect Cady's (Violet McGraw) no matter how many assumed threats she has to take out.

When the dusty jabs settle, what matters most is which doll will truly be there for their friends until the end, and how soon that end comes. All episodes of Chucky the series are available to stream on Peacock, and new episodes air on Syfy every Wednesday. You can check out some of their tweets and watch the trailer for M3GAN below: