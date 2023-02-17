Horror fans, it is time to rejoice: the latest horror movie icon is ready to come home and be a part of your family. Today, it has been announced that M3GAN will be coming to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD with not only exclusive bonus features but also a brand-new “UNRAT3D VERSION”. The film will be available to purchase on Digital starting on February 24 and on Blu-ray and DVD starting on March 21, 2023.

M3GAN stars Get Out’s Allison Williams as Gemma, a brilliant roboticist working for a toy company to develop the next big product. When her sister and brother-in-law die in a car accident, Gemma finds herself with the custody of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (The Haunting of Hill House’s Violet McGraw). In over her head trying to take care of a child and behind on her deadlines at work, Gemma decides to solve two problems at once. She introduces Cady to M3GAN, a life-like doll with advanced artificial intelligence that is designed friend, teacher, playmate, and protector to the child they are bonded to. But when Cady grows too attached and dependent on M3GAN, and M3GAN develops her own idea of what it means to protect Cady, Gemma’s decision has unimaginable and violent consequences. M3GAN also stars Ronny Chieng, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis. Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is the latest horror movie to take the world, and the internet, by storm. From the release of the very first trailer, the movie was the subject of countless memes and TikTok videos, building up the hype. Twitter also fell in love with the killer robot as she started “beef” with another killer doll, Chucky, on the social media platform. The movie itself didn’t disappoint with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and over $167 million at the global box office.

This release of M3GAN will include an unrated version of the film that brings fans all the violence and profanity they could ever hope for. It also comes with bonus features and behind-the-scenes features that show off everything from how M3GAN was brought to life to the stunts.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone from a script by Akela Cooper based on a story by Cooper and iconic horror filmmaker James Wan. Wan also produces the film alongside Jason Blum. Executive producers include Williams, Mark David Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Henricks, and Greg Gilreath.

M3GAN comes to Digital on February 24 and Blu-ray and DVD on March 21, 2023. Check out the full list of bonus features and the film’s trailer below:

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL: