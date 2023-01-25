While it's another year when The Oscars gave no love to the horror genre, horror movies have been helping keep movie theaters alive since the pandemic began in early 2020. The latest horror hit has been Universal and Blumhouse’s M3GAN. The horror comedy about an AI companion blew away all expectations so far making $125 million worldwide in just three weeks on only a $12 million budget. Because of this M3GAN has become a social media icon thanks to her killer dance moves and a sequel M3GAN 2.0 was quickly greenlit for a January 2025 release. Now, while promoting her new horror hit on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore dressed up as M3GAN to interview star Allison Williams. The results would make the bloodthirsty doll very happy.

On the show, Williams told Barrymore how to be a true M3GAN which involves walking on all fours. Barrymore wasted no time mastering all of M3GAN’s murderous techniques including her dance moves which the famous movie-star showed off throughout her show. For example in her show’s intro, Barrymore recreated the slasher’s now-iconic hallway dance scene. Barrymore also interviewed Williams in character and, embodying M3GAN, asked why the film was such a success. Holding back laughter Williams would go on to say because of M3GAN and audiences' instant love for the character.

While M3GAN’s success was helped by the fact that it was just a good film, it had one of the best marketing campaigns in recent memory. This included an army of M3GANs invading football stadiums and New York City. While Williams was doing her initial press tour in NYC earlier this month, the M3GANs followed her around to keep a watchful eye on their creator. Williams will now be hilariously forever haunted by M3GAN wherever she goes. It’s also very fitting that Barrymore would dress up as everyone’s new favorite horror character given her genre lineage. Like M3GAN is now, Barrymore was an icon of the 80s and 90s starring in popular films like Firestarter, Cat’s Eye, E.T., and Scream. The latter of which she famously died in that classic slasher’s opening scene. It’s great to see Barrymore continue to celebrate her horror roots and the genre in general. The actress now joins Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman who recently did their own brilliant tribute to M3GAN on SNL.

Image via CBS

M3GAN is in theaters and on VOD now. While fans anxiously wait for the sequel that will see the return of both Williams and her co-star Violet McGraw, you can view Barrymore’s humorous Williams' interview dressed as M3GAN down below.