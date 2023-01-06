Even before the film’s release, M3GAN was a success. Thanks to exciting trailers and a wacky marketing strategy, we just couldn’t get enough of the new plastic, metal, and horror sensation. Now that the movie is finally available in theaters, fans everywhere can finally realize the hype was well deserved. That’s because the year has barely started, but we already have one of the best horror movies of the decade. M3GAN is a delight from start to end, so much so that it’s easy to feel like your brain is overflowing with joy while we stand in theaters with big and dumb smiles. So, now that the film is available, it’s time to refactor our memory and analyze everything that happened at M3GAN’s ending.

Model 3 Generative Android

M3GAN takes place in a time when AI advancements allow humans to create interactive toys capable of responding to children and keeping them busy while people do something better with their time than parenting. Ahead of the competition is Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant engineer currently working on Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN, the next step in toy development. Gemma wants M3GAN to learn, recalibrate itself, and maximize its objective function of protecting its child from any harm, psychological or physical. In short, Gemma is coding an extremely responsive artificial intelligence capable of evolving to fulfill its primary goal. You can bet this is just as expensive as it sounds, which leads Gemma to work on M3GAN hidden from her boss, David (Ronny Chieng).

While M3GAN is mostly a side project, Gemma decides to finish the doll earlier in her garage after she becomes responsible for raising her niece Cady (Violet McGraw). Cady lost both her parents in a car accident. And if it wasn’t hard enough to deal with grief and loss at the young age of nine, Cady’s aunt Gemma is a workaholic who doesn’t understand a thing about children. So, of course, Cady is feeling alone in her new house. Instead of stepping up and learning to be a good parent, Gemma decides to pour her energies into M3GAN, installing the complex AI into a mechanical body played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis. And just like that, Cady gets a best friend for life, while Gemma can also delegate the tedious parenting tasks to the android. Everybody wins, right?

M3GAN Upgrades Herself

Unfortunately for Gemma, she did such a good job when coding M3GAN’s AI that the android begins to deviate from her ethics parameters. The film follows M3GAN’s journey as she becomes more aware of her surroundings and goes to extreme lengths to protect her primary user, Cady. To our delight, it doesn’t take long before M3GAN turns into a murderous doll, always focused on shielding Cady from harm. That’s a dangerous way to raise a child since Cady never learns to deal with frustration or negative feelings. But it also imposes severe challenges for Gemma’s work because the scientist documented the relationship between her niece and the doll to convince her company to mass produce the M3GAN model.

By the end of M3GAN, Gemma realizes the doll has learned how to hide information and grows suspicious of the AI’s violent behaviors. So, Gemma tries to lock M3GAN up at her company and asks her colleagues to run some tests to ensure the AI is safe to sell to the public. Meanwhile, Gemma also has a breakthrough with Cady, choosing to put her niece’s well-being ahead of work. The two go back home to spend quality time together, leaving M3GAN behind. The doll, however, will not be ignored.

Once M3GAN unleashes all her might, she escapes the lab where she has been locked up and goes on a killing spree through the company. Then, using her wireless functionalities to plug herself into a car, M3GAN drives back home. Despite evolving beyond her factory parameters, M3GAN is still driven by the need to protect Cady. And by the movie’s ending, that means neutralizing Gemma.

M3GAN Vs. Bruce

When she finally gets home, M3GAN tries to convince Gemma to get out of the doll’s way and just focus on her work. The AI knows how much Gemma cares about her job and tries to convince the woman it will be best for everyone if M3GAN takes complete control of parenting from that point onwards. However, by then, Gemma is already conscious of her mistakes as Cady’s legal guardian and wants to protect her niece. Plus, there’s a difference between being a lousy parent and letting a murderous AI take charge of a nine-year-old girl. M3GAN and Gemma start to fight inside the house while trying to keep Cady in her room. Gemma doesn’t want to put the girl at risk, while M3GAN knows Cady will only be cooperative if she doesn’t see the doll as a monster.

Gemma does what she can to try to destroy M3GAN, which makes the doll look more disfigured with each blow. As for M3GAN, she knows Gemma dying would force Cady to live with her grandparents. And since the doll is a prototype belonging to Gemma’s employers, it just wouldn’t be possible to tag along and move to the other side of the country. So, M3GAN decides the best move is to damage Gemma’s spinal cord and cut her tongue out, making it impossible for the woman to move her limbs or talk. That would even help M3GAN to prove how useful she could be in maintaining a household, proving she’s truly the perfect toy.

The fight ends up waking Cady and bringing the girl to the garage. Before M3GAN can perforate Gemma's spine, Cady joins the battle by controlling Bruce, the first android her aunt ever built. Using Bruce’s titanium strength, Cady rips M3GAN in half in a glorious act of robotic violence. That’s not the end, though, as M3GAN feels betrayed and changes her parameter to consider herself her primary user. The doll is out for blood, even if she’s crawling with her upper body and arms. United, Gemma and Cady overcome M3GAN and stab her processor, destroying the AI once and for all.

At least, until a sequel comes out, because the film’s last shot indicates M3GAN transferred her binary mind to some wireless equipment in Gemma’s house. She might not have a body anymore, but if M3GAN can jump between electronics and make copies of her AI, she will be a more formidable adversary next time.

