Seldom is there a slasher movie that immerses its audience completely into a world full of gore and chilling violence, Blumhouse’s M3GAN is one such feature. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the slasher doll movie took fans by surprise with its unexpected dance moves, chilling story, and cosplay worthy of Halloween. While another iteration of the blockbuster science fiction horror film is on the way, Mondo has unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure to creep out fans further, Bloody Disgusting reports.

The new figure comes with many interesting additional features like standard and battle damage swappable head, paper cutter blade, stylus, swappable fists, neutral hands as well as swappable torn ear hand. The figure comes complete with a head display figure stand, fabric dress, faux hair, a bow, and movie-accurate clothing.

“Designed by Senior Creative Director Hector Arce, M3GAN arrives in brilliant packaging courtesy of in-house designer extraordinaire Jordan Christianson,” Mondo said in a statement, “And thanks to the paint application by the mega-talented Viola Wittrocka and brilliant photography by Raúl Barrero, our product photos keep getting mistaken for actual film stills.”

What’s ‘M3GAN’ About?

M3GAN follows a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. The doll is designed by a brilliant roboticist, Gemma, who designed it to listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend, teacher, and playmate for young kids. Things take a turn when Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, and she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, which leads to unimaginable consequences. The movie surprised fans and grossed over $181 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million. It’s highly acclaimed for its campy blend of humor and horror, garnering a 93 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Banking on its success the makers announced a sequel M3GAN 2.0 which will lean into the AI universe.

The movie stars Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, Ronny Chieng as David, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, and Lori Dungey as Celia. Further rounding off the cast are Amy Usherwood, Jack Cassidy, Michael Saccente, Samson Chan-Boon, Kira Josephson, and more. Young actor Amie Donald plays M3GAN while Jenna Davis provides the voice for the slasher doll.

The M3GAN 1/6 scale figures are available on May 28. M3GAN is available to stream on Prime Video.