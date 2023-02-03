If you thought that your local chapter of Girl Scouts was hard to sneak by, you’ve never met as dedicated a member as M3GAN. In a sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night show spoofed the blockbuster horror movie and reimagined the killer doll as a hustling cookie salesperson. Just in time for the season of the gangs of troops outside stores, the messages from your friends with kids, or even being that friend who pushes your kids’ sugary wares on others, it’s Girl Scout cookie time.

While some of us can Do-si-Do with a Thin Mint to our heart’s delight, the buying options are endless, leaving many of us with tough decisions to make. But, with M3GAN, you won’t have to pick because she’ll force you to buy her entire stock! The sketch opens with the titular AI bot meeting Cady (Violet McGraw) and striking up a friendship with her. We then move to the dinner scene during which Gemma (Allison Williams) is explaining to the doll that her job is to protect Cady, but that’s not what M3GAN has in the cards as she pops out a box of “her favorite cookies,” Samoas (can’t argue with that), before being shut off by Gemma.

Bad move, Gemma. “No one interrupts my cookie pitch,” M3GAN says before things really go off the rails. Proudly standing behind her display table in the woods for that scene, this time Cady’s bully is in M3GAN’s sights for not so much as sampling a Raspberry Rally - the audacity! All is fair in Girl Scout Cookie sales, and M3GAN is willing to do anything it takes to get that order sheet filled out and be the top seller in her troop. To be honest, the spookiest thing about the bit is how easy it was to transform parts of the movie to fit the mold of a pushy Girl Scout during this buyers’ market time of the year.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: Yeah, M3GAN Is Scary, but the Real Children Are Scarier

Since dancing and crawling her way into theaters at the beginning of the year, M3GAN has exceeded box office expectations and is now even killing it in the digital game. Immediately cementing herself as a pop-culture figure, everyone from Drew Barrymore to Saturday Night Live have been doing their own M3GAN-themed sketches with Jimmy Kimmel Live! being the latest.

If you haven’t caught it quite yet, M3GAN tells the story of a toy creator named Gemma (Williams) who gains custody of her young niece Cady (McGraw) after her parents are killed in an accident. Very much in over her head, Gemma hurries along an AI prototype that she’s been working on to help her take care of Cady. But, as M3GAN begins to evolve and come to her own beliefs on what “care” means, she sees everyone around Cady as a threat - leading to deadly consequences.

The Gerard Johnstone-helmed film is still in theaters and is now available on digital. Check out the Girl Scout Cookie sketch below and be sure to get your order in today.