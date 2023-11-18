The Big Picture M3GAN, a horror comedy film released in 2023, gained popularity due to its fun marketing campaign and successful balance between horror and comedy.

The film's AI doll, M3GAN, has sparked interest among both horror fans and mainstream audiences, and now has a new merchandise, the M3GAN Head Knocker, revealed by NECA.

Despite its modest budget, M3GAN earned $179 million worldwide, reminding viewers that a talented group of filmmakers can create a thrilling movie without a massive budget.

While 2023 may almost be over, it was filled with so many great original films. Particularly in the horror genre, which kicked off its killer year with the Blumhouse nightmare M3GAN. The horror comedy from director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper quickly became the talk of moviegoers everywhere when it was released this past January thanks to a crazy fun marketing campaign. Now with M3GAN 2.0 on the way, this scary AI doll has been getting a ton of merchandise. This includes NECA who just revealed their new M3GAN Head Knocker.

The 7.5 inch bobble head figure sees M3GAN in her iconic dance pose which is seen multiple times throughout her debut film. It may seem innocent at first, but it’s usually followed by a gruesome murder. The figure is of very high quality, cast in resin and is individually hand painted. With this, M3GAN now joins her other fellow horror icons like Valak and Annabelle, who have received the NECA Head Knocker treatment in the past.

While horror fans have been spoiled with a ton of modern genre icons like Pearl or Art the Clown, M3GAN has managed to attract the attention of the mainstream moviegoing audience. Her film struck the perfect horror comedy balance and utilized its PG-13 rating creatively well. We could talk all day about how M3GAN’s themes surrounding AI are more relevant by the hour and how the film’s exploration of companies exploiting familial tragedies are all too real, but at the end of the day it’s the box office that will be most remembered. Making $179 million worldwide on a measly $12 million budget, M3GAN reminded moviegoers that you don’t need to have a massive budget to scare the masses. You just need a talented group of filmmakers confident in their ability to thrill you out of your seat. That’s exactly what the artists behind M3GAN were, and it shows in the review scores. The film got an insane 93% certified fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the audience's score not too far behind at 78%. It’s still one of the best reviewed films of the year.

When Does ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Release?

Image via NECA

Because of that, the sequel M3GAN 2.0 was greenlit with the release date of January 17, 2025. Both stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are set to return. Until then, you can stream M3GAN on Amazon Prime Video. You can also preview M3GAN’s Head Knocker on NECA’s website. The figure is set to be released in May 2024. In the meantime, check out our interview with Williams below:

M3GAN Release Date January 6, 2023 Director Gerard Johnstone Cast Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Amie Donald Rating PG-13 Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi

