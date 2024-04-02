The Big Picture NECA's life-size M3GAN doll is a terrifyingly accurate replica, complete with movable eyes and authentic outfit details.

M3GAN was one of last year's best original horror films. The AI doll made a killing at the box office and the sequel was quickly greenlit for next year. Now, NECA is here to fill our lonely genre-loving hearts with a M3GAN life-size doll.

NECA’s Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) 1:1 replica stands at about 55 inches tall and used the film’s actual digital files to accurately depict this horror companion. The doll includes articulated inner-armature, movable eyes, and synthetic hair that matched the screen-used samples. In terms of M3GAN’s now-iconic outfit, this android’s dress was made from screen-used patterns complete with inner lining, two striped sleeves, her bow tie and shoes, just to name some of the finer details. Again, the fabric materials are authentic to how M3GAN was seen on screen.

M3GAN Has Taken Over Horror

After her first film made over $181 million worldwide on only a $12 million budget, and the film becoming one of the best reviewed horror films of all time, holding a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, M3GAN has transcended the genre. She isn’t just a character you see all over your local horror convention. This deadly and protective AI has left a blood trail all over pop culture. The film’s creative marketing, which saw a M3GAN army dancing at football halftime shows and walking like Mean Girls around New York, made sure of that. She has become as famous as the genre's most well known icons, like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. She’s already had multiple clothing lines, physical media releases, and has had a handful of collectibles. This includes being part of NECA’s Toony Terrors and Head Knockers lines. A life-size M3GAN was bound to happen and NECA is very experienced with life-sized figures as they’ve previously released similar scale versions of characters like Batman and Deadpool. However, M3GAN-Mania hasn’t just been a fad for merchandise’s sake. M3GAN was an incredible, surprisingly deep, horror comedy that provided a great supply of scares and laughs. Arguably the most frightening aspect of the film is it's getting more and more relevant by the hour thanks to the rise of AI in our own society. That’s why it’ll be exciting to see what M3GAN 2.0 will have up its sleeve next year.

When Does ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Release?

M3GAN 2.0 will be released on May 16, 2025, and see both stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return alongside director Gerard Johnstone. While horror fans anxiously wait, you can pre-order NECA’s life-size M3GAN replica on their website for $494.99. It’ll be released sometime in 2024. M3GAN is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.