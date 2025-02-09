2025 is bringing a whole new batch of highly-anticipated horror sequels. From Final Destination to I Know What You Did Last Summer, genre fans will be eating well this year. However, arguably the most popular sequel in the near future is M3GAN 2.0. The second installment of the killer AI doll hits theaters this summer. Because of that, companies have been ramping up their merchandise for the franchise ahead of M3GAN’s next bloodbath. Now, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest M3GAN figure.

A part of Mezco's Roto Plush series, the new M3GAN doll sees the character in her now-icon tan dress and blue bow tie. The promo shot even recreates the first film’s teaser poster that introduced the world to the deadly bot back in late 2022. This is the second M3GAN piece Mezco has released in the last number of years. They previously debuted a M3GAN figure in their LDD Presents doll line. This creepy figure also now joins other M3GAN products released by Funko and NECA. The latter of which has made a life-size M3GAN to scare the living daylights out of your family.

What's ‘M3GAN 2.0’ About?