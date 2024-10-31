In the last couple of years, one of the biggest new horror icons and films has been M3GAN. This AI panic sci-fi horror comedy from Blumhouse made a killing at the box office in early 2023. Since then, this stylish robot has been seen on t-shirts, has received her own Funko Pops and has been given a handful of spooky action figures. Now, ahead of the sequel next year, Mezco Toyz’s new M3GAN figure has gone online.

A part of the company’s popular LDD Living Dead Dolls line, this M3GAN stands at 10-inches tall and features five points of articulation. This slasher villain is also seen in her now-classic dress and striped undershirt combo complete with a bowtie. The character has joined other horror legends, like Leatherface, Art the Clown and Ghostface.

What’s ‘M3GAN’ About?

Close

M3GAN followed a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) after losing her parents in a fatal car accident. She survived the crash, but the trauma of that event is still very much with her. Cady is forced to live with her Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who’s an engineer for a famous toy company. Ill-equipped for the realities of parenting, Gemma enlists her prototype Model Three Generative Android (M3GAN) to help Cady cope. It does more than that as she becomes ultra protective of Cady and starts killing the people in her new friend's life that she deems have wronged Cady. M3GAN soon overrides her programming, becoming a larger threat that both Cady and Gemma must stop.

While this is a horror comedy, M3GAN has a lot to say in terms of how companies exploit children and their trauma for their own monetary gain. Also, with the rise of AI, the fear this film instills is getting more relevant by the day. It’ll be exciting to see how the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, expands on those haunting ideas. M3GAN will return to terrorize the big screen next summer on June 27, 2025. The deadly AI recently made a brief appearance at New York Comic Con teasing her big comeback. Both McGraw and Williams will return for the sequel alongside new addition Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka).

Where Can You Stream ‘M3GAN’?

M3GAN is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While horror fans wait for the sequel, you can pre-order Mezco Toyz’s new M3GAN figure on their website for $50 USD. It’s set to ship between April and June 2025. That’s just in time for M3GAN 2.0.

M3GAN Release Date January 6, 2023 Director Gerard Johnstone Cast Allison Williams , Violet McGraw , Ronny Chieng , Amie Donald Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch on Prime Video