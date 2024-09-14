When it comes to new horror franchises, no character has taken over pop culture like M3GAN. The Blumhouse AI scarefest made a scream-worthy amount of money early last year. This has led to M3GAN dancing her way onto t-shirts, action figures, stylish physical media and Funko Pops. Now, with M3GAN 2.0 set to kill it in theaters next year, NECA has unveiled their latest M3GAN action figures that’ll make fans fall in love with the character all over again.

The first figure is an eight-inch scale piece that stands at five-inches tall and is inspired by the retro toy lines that defined the license figure market of the 1970s. M3GAN’s iconic outfit is also completely tailored with the figure itself coming armed with a murderous amount of accessories. This includes interchangeable faceplates and hands, a battle damaged head, a robot head with a battle damaged faceplate, a paper cutter and a screwdriver. The other action figure is a part of their seven-inch scale “Ultimate” horror line and is fully articulated. Like its retro counterpart, this figure comes with interchangeable heads and hands and the same weapons. However, it also comes with an additional nail gun. These two Model 3 Generative Androids join NECA's previously released Tooney Terrors and life-size replica versions of the character. You can preview the figures below.

What's ‘M3GAN’ About?

Close

The film follows a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) after she lost her parents in a tragic car accident. Stricken with grief, she's forced to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who works at a popular toy company as a robotics engineer. In an effort to connect with her Niece, Gemma makes a new AI prototype, M3GAN, to give Cady the support that she emotionally can't. However, when M3GAN gets a little too attached to Cady, the AI starts to go rouge and kill the people in her owner’s life that have wronged her. It becomes even worse when Gemma’s job wants to mass market M3GAN as the next big toy for the upcoming holiday season.

What follows is a horror comedy full of clever commentary and fun kills that’ll make any fan of the genre smile. While M3GAN had one of the best marketing campaigns in recent memory and a boat load of confidence from Blumhouse, it was still shocking how amazing the film turned out. The first film was this great blend of classic horror and odd-ball dark humor with a surprisingly nuanced underlying message of childhood grief. Something that big business too often exploits. That led to the film making over $180 million worldwide on an insanely small budget. It also has led to M3GAN 2.0, which will be released on June 27, 2025. The film will once again star Williams and McGrew alongside franchise newcomer Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka). There's a M3GAN spin-off titled Soulm8te in the works as well. It’ll be released on January 2, 2026.

Where Can You Stream ‘M3GAN’?

M3GAN can currently be streamed on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The trailer can be viewed below. Finally, the new NECA figures don't have a release date yet. However, the eight-inch scale retro-inspired figure will be debuting in Best Buy stores first, while it appears the Ultimate seven-inch scale piece will be a Target exclusive.

Watch on Hulu