2022 was such a milestone year for the horror genre. That momentum only looks to continue in 2023 and the first stop on every genre fans calendar is Blumhouse’s M3GAN. The horror movie, which sees a new take on the killer doll sub-genre, releases this Friday after one of the best marketing campaigns in recent memory. Universal pulled out all the stops for this potential hit, but now we've received more insight from director Gerard Johnstone into why the film got a PG-13 rating.

In an interview with Total Film and GamesRadar, Johnstone explained, "Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always so close to PG-13 anyway.” He elaborated, further saying, "It seemed kind of a mistake not to embrace it. I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favorite films like Drag Me to Hell are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things." Even though some horror fans prefer a hard-R, which was on full display last year in films like Halloween Ends and Terrifier 2, Johnstone is right on the money with these comments.

Whether a horror film receives an R-rating or not, that doesn't necessarily determine its quality, and some of the best horror films of the last decade have actually been PG-13. Features like A Quiet Place, Split, Get Out, Happy Death Day, and the mega-successful Insidious franchise have all had the “tamer” rating. On top of that, most of those films listed were made by Blumhouse. The production company has become the modern masters of knowing how to scare the widest mainstream audience possible.

Johnstone would also add in his interview, “What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective. It's like 'Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times,' but it's fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much." Sometimes what you can’t see is scarier than any blood-soaked room blatantly shoved in your face. In this particular case, Johnstone thought the final PG-13 product was better and more frightening when compared to what they had before. He specifically said, "I remember turning to my sound designer after a re-do and just saying, 'Holy sh-t, that's worse’. We were trying to get this PG-13 rating and I was like, 'That is so much worse than what we had before.'"

From the clips released so far, M3GAN, Johnstone, and producer James Wan aren't messing around with the horror here. There will be comedy throughout this film, but whether it's an ear being ripped off or the demented doll threatening her creator, M3GAN's a legitimately scary threat. You don’t need endless blood and gore to convey that. The key to any successful horror film is its atmosphere and M3GAN looks to have that in terrifying spades.

M3GAN’s leaving her killer mark on the horror genre starting Friday, January 6. The film stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. Until then, you can read Johnstone’s full GamesRadar interview on their website. The trailer for M3GAN can also be viewed down below.