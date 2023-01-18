It's official—we haven't seen the last of M3GAN! A sequel to the new bonkers horror movie has been set for 2025. M3GAN 2.0 will see stars Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House) reprise their roles as Gemma and Cady. Screenwriter Akela Cooper will also return for the sequel which is set to be produced by horror masters James Wan and Jason Blum through Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions, Williams is also set to produce the sequel. No director has been announced yet for the sequel though it's possible Gerard Johnstone could take up the mantle once more. M3GAN 2.0 is slated to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

M3GAN stands for Model 3 Generative Android and follows the titular life-like doll which is programmed to be a child's greatest companion. She can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector to its young companions. Gemma decides to give her niece, Cady, an M3GAN prototype, which leads to consequences filled with a lot of bloodsheds and campy violence. The movie was rated PG-13 and aimed toward a much younger audience, however, Cooper previously admitted to having written a much gorier version.

The rating though did not affect the movie’s reception. With wild viral marketing and a killer doll premise, M3GAN generated $91 million globally to date on a budget of $12 million. So it’s already minting money for its producers nonetheless, even before the movie became a box office sensation producers Jason Blum and Wan publicly expressed their desire to make another killer-doll movie. Blum previously admitted the possibility of the sequel saying,

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule, and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

Image via Blumhouse

Blum, Wan, and Williams will produce the sequel while Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Atomic Monster banner, will serve as executive producers. For Blumhouse Ryan Turek will executive produce, along with Mark Katchur, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath, from Divide/Conquer.

Along with Williams and McGraw, the movie casts Amie Donald as the titular character as well as Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN. Also starring are Jen Van Epps as Tess, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jack Cassidy as Brandon, Ronny Chieng as David Lin, Lori Dungey as Celia, and more.

M3GAN 2.0 will debut in theatres on January 17, 2025. You can check out the trailer of the original movie below: