In 2023, M3GAN was one of the biggest hits of the year, making an astonishing $180 million worldwide. The idea of a killer doll had been done before, but what set M3GAN apart from more serious horror movies was how it leaned into the camp. M3GAN was scary, and just as important, it was fun. It became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to the physical performance of young Amie Donald (and that iconic dance!) and the vocal acting of Jenna Davis.

We knew there'd be a sequel, and now we have our first look at what it's going to be about, thanks to a teaser trailer and an official plot synopsis. Donald and Davis are back, but in M3GAN 2.0, the killer doll is getting an upgrade. In a plot that reads so similar to a Terminator movie, M3GAN has been switched from the villain to the hero, and is on the hunt for a military weapon robot gone rogue. That's an interesting premise, but is it too much too soon for the franchise's very first sequel?

'M3GAN 2.0's Synopsis Makes the Killer Doll the Protagonist