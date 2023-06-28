It’s been said to death, but 2023 has been another amazing year for horror. That all started in January with the release of the Blumhouse film M3GAN. The AI-centric horror thriller received rave reviews and was another box office smash hit for the genre. While the film has been out on Blu-ray and streaming on Peacock for a couple of months now, M3GAN is now streaming in all her glory on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s important to note that only the PG-13 theatrical cut is now on Prime Video. The unrated cut, which was included on the Blu-ray and on the Peacock release, is not included with Prime. However, it isn’t the end of the world as the unrated cut just added about a minute of new footage. Mainly all the blood was put back into the film along with a few curse words here and there. There’s no story difference between the two cuts. M3GAN is no longer on Peacock, but the unrated cut can be purchased or rented on most VOD platforms. This includes Prime Video.

What’s M3GAN About?

M3GAN takes a lot of influence from films like Child’s Play with a toy coming to life and going on a murderous rampage. However, while Chucky’s lore was deep in the supernatural, M3GAN took a more real-world modern approach. AI panic, which is sadly becoming a more relevant topic by the hour, takes center stage while the story also hones in on how big corporations take advantage of tragedies. Particularly ones that involve children. The actual plot follows Cady after her parents die in a horrific snow plow accident. She’s then forced to move in with her aunt Gemma who’s a robotic engineer at one of the world’s biggest toy companies. Rather than bond with her niece, Gemma creates M3GAN to do the emotional work for her. That gets the job done at first, but in time M3GAN’s murderous side starts to show.

M3GAN 2.0 Coming soon

With great social commentary, even better word of the month, and memorable sequences of horror, M3GAN went on to make a killer $179.1 million at the worldwide box office on only a small $12 million budget. A sequel, M3GAN 2.0, was quickly greenlit for an early 2025 release. Before you boot up M3GAN on Prime Video, you can view the film’s trailer down below.