It's safe to say most horror fans are pretty well-acquainted with the delightful sub-genre of haunted dolls by now. Chucky (who made his debut in the 1988 slasher Child's Play) and Annabelle (who made her first brief appearance in 2013's The Conjuring) are perhaps the most mainstream and well-known examples. The two have since gone on to feature in their own lucrative and popular franchises. The campy, chaotic, and oftentimes light-hearted horror that can only come from something so outlandish as a haunted doll is not to be overlooked. This year, there's a new kid on the block. Meet M3GAN (or, Model 3 Generative Android). Created by roboticist Gemma, M3GAN is programmed to be a child's best friend and a parent's helping hand. Gemma, who struggles to take care of a simple houseplant, is in way over her head when she unexpectedly gains custody of her niece after the girl's parents die suddenly in a car crash. Thus, she gifts her niece with her greatest creation: M3GAN. Gemma programs M3GAN to act as the child's unwavering protector, and the two quickly strike up an unbreakable bond. However, it's not long before Gemma begins to notice that the doll is a little too self-aware... and more than a little overprotective.

Allison Williams (Girls) plays Gemma, a roboticist and M3GAN's creator. Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House) plays Gemma's niece Cady. Amie Donald (Sweet Tooth) plays M3GAN, with Jenna Davis (Raven's Home) providing the voice. Joining them are Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will and Grace), and Lori Dungey (Power Rangers) in various roles. Keep reading to find out how to watch sci-fi horror M3GAN.

Filming for M3GAN took place over the summer of 2021 in Los Angeles, United States, and Auckland, New Zealand. A year and a half later, M3GAN's world premiere was held in Los Angeles in December 2022. M3GAN was originally set to release to wider audiences on January 13, 2023. However, the movie was pulled forward due to scheduling conflicts with other movies. M3GAN will now release on January 6, 2023.

Watch the M3GAN Trailer

Universal Pictures has released two trailers for M3GAN on their official YouTube channel. The first was released on October 11, 2022, and begins with roboticist Gemma welcoming her recently bereaved niece Cady into her home. Gemma realizes almost immediately that she's way out of her depth, but she manages to make a connection with the grieving girl by introducing the youngster to her proudest creation and "perfect toy", M3GAN. Cady brings M3GAN home, and Gemma explains that the doll is programmed to keep Cady from ever experiencing emotional or physical harm. Cady and M3GAN quickly strike up an unbreakable friendship, with M3GAN blending seamlessly into their new family life. Of course, it's not long before Gemma begins to notice something out of the ordinary. M3GAN's odd behavior starts small with the occasional off-hand comment, such as undermining Gemma's rules for Cady at mealtimes, and not turning off when she's supposed to. Soon she's wreaking chaotic havoc on anyone that crosses Cady's path, which results in dangerous and deadly consequences. The second trailer was released on December 7, 2022, and in it, we see much more of M3GAN's unfolding personality. Despite the inciting incident of Cady suddenly and tragically becoming an orphan, it's clear to see from the events we're shown in this second trailer that the movie isn't in any danger of taking itself too seriously. M3GAN's acts of violence look to be creative and hilarious, and it would be remiss of us not to mention those killer dance moves... no pun intended.

Is M3GAN Coming to Movie Theaters?

M3GAN will be released by Universal Pictures in theaters across the United States on January 6, 2023. Fans in the United Kingdom will have to wait a little longer, however, as the original release date still stands there. M3GAN will release theatrically in the United Kingdom on January 13, 2023.

M3GAN Showtimes

You can use the following links to check for M3GAN showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Is M3GAN Available to Stream?

It is not yet known when or where M3GAN will be available to stream. At present, the movie will be available exclusively in theaters. Don't forget to look out for our coverage of M3GAN to be the first to know when the movie is available to stream.

Movies Similar to M3GAN That Are Available to Stream Now

Malignant (2021): Directed and co-written by James Wan (who also co-wrote and produced M3GAN, as well as directed installments in The Conjuring and Insidious franchises), Malignant follows Madison, an adopted woman who has no memories of her life before the age of eight. When Madison suffers a traumatic head injury she starts to have disturbing visions of gruesome murders. With the help of her sister, Madison begins to research her origins. Like M3GAN, Malignant is a ridiculous, fun horror that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Annabelle: Creation (2017): A prequel to Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation explores the haunted doll's chilling beginning. After tragically losing their only daughter, the Mullins open their vast home to a group of orphans and their guardian, Sister Charlotte. The children are told to make themselves at home but are forbidden from entering the Mullins' deceased daughter's bedroom. However, Janice (unable to play outside with the others due to polio) becomes bored and sneaks into the forbidden room, accidentally unleashing an evil horror.

Child's Play (1988): If you're a horror fan, you're probably familiar with Chucky, the blueprint for the haunted doll sub-genre. Child's Play was the first movie to feature the iconic red-headed menace. The movie begins with serial killer Charles Lee Ray about to be caught. However, the fatally wounded Charles rushes into a toy store and transfers his soul into a Good Guy doll with seconds to spare. He's then presumed dead when the police find his body. Sometime later, six-year-old Andy is gifted a Good Guy doll for his birthday, giving Charles - now going by Chucky and inhabiting the doll - the perfect opportunity to begin his reign of terror once more.

