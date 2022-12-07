Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for M3GAN, producer James Wan's unique take on the killer doll trope. While Wan’s Annabelle used demonic possessions to become of the most famous dolls of cinema, M3GAN tries to carve her place in history by exposing the dangers of technology.

The trailer introduces us to M3GAN (played by Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis), a next-generation robotic doll designed to protect its primary user from all harm, physical and emotional. In short, M3GAN is a glorified electronic baby. We could argue that a doll with whom a child can interact is better than a TV. However, M3GAN’s programming will turn her desire to protect the young Cady (Violet McGraw) into a threat once the killer doll decides damaging other people is needed to keep the girl safe.

And if you thought dolls weren’t creepy enough, the new trailer will give you some more things to have nightmares about. That’s because the doll can connect to any electronic device, use the internet to learn and manipulate other people, and bend her metal limbs in uncomfortable ways. A particular scene shows M3GAN galloping after a boy in the woods, which is as creepy as it sounds. And let’s never talk again about the horrors of a robotic killer doll dancing in a hallway.

While killer dolls have been a trope in horror for decades, made famous by franchises such as Child’s Play and Puppet Master, M3GAN offers something new by exploring our virtual paranoia. Because if a killer down is already enough to prevent us from sleeping, the idea of a being without morals spreading through every piece of electronic equipment will surely make us question if we need a cell phone.

Who’s Involved in ‘M3GAN ’?

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper and a story by Cooper and Wan. The movie is produced by Jason Blum and Wan under their Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster Productions banners, which means this could be the experiment that leads the two companies to finally merge. M3GAN is also produced by Divide/Conquer.

M3GAN’s cast also includes Allison Williams as the roboticist who builds the killer doll, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephan Garneau-Monten. Williams also serves as an executive producer for the film.

M3GAN will become our best friend in theaters on January 6, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.