Will you let her in? We've all heard of M3GAN by now, thanks to the production's exceptional marketing strategies and memes that have gone viral online. However, due to its PG-13 rating, we have been deprived of some of M3GAN's intense scenes, which are apparently too intense for the theater. But, as someone who doesn't give up easily, the life-like doll will be introducing herself once again, this time in the comfort of our homes. Ahead of the film's unrated Blu-ray release on March 21, the team behind the horror feature has shared an unseen clip of M3GAN ripping off Brandon's ear in a much gorier fashion.

The artificial robot has slayed her way to box office success since its debut on January 6, despite having to censor some of the movie's extreme scenes. With the unrated version coming our way, the latest never-before-seen clip is just a tease on how much evil M3GAN can get without the PG-13 label. In the clip, Brandon (Jack Cassidy) had some learning to do, specifically regarding his manners. Though the censored version showed M3GAN savagely removing Brandon's ear, the unrated version emphasizes the entire ear-tearing scene, which is much bloodier than the theatrical cut. Brandon, in M3GAN's defense, was a total bully. But did he really have to learn the hard way? Of course not. But she will do everything in her power to protect Cady (Violet McGraw) at all costs, even if it means ripping someone's ear off and eventually having them hit by a car to make it appear as though it was an accident.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN stars Allison Williams as the brilliant roboticist Gemma, who finds herself unexpectedly in custody of her 8-year-old niece, Cady, after her parents were killed in a car accident. With being a parent away from her plans—and with her career at the forefront of her responsibilities—Gemma decided to pair her robot prototype with Cady, which is designed to protect her from all sorts of harm, as well as to be her companion during the darkest days of her life. However, M3GAN misunderstood what "protecting" meant and now has her own interpretation of what it means to safeguard the child—and that includes killing.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: 10 Most Financially-Successful Horror Movies of the 21st Century From 'M3gan' to 'Smile'

While we don't know what other scenes the unrated version of M3GAN will contain, given the graphic scenes in the PG-13 version, we can only assume it'll be a gruesome affair. And we can just leave it to M3GAN—who is willing to kill someone anytime, even in broad daylight—to give us just that.

In addition to DVD, the film will be released digitally on February 24. While you wait for the Blu-ray's March 21 release, you can watch the gory clip below.