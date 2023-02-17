She’s at it again. After taking the world by storm even before making her debut in theaters, M3GAN took to Twitter to make an important announcement. The creepy/lovable doll who just wants to protect you announced through a video that the version that we saw of her story in cinemas was put together by “corporate suits,” which means she didn't approve of it and there are censored scenes she wants us to see. So, M3GAN's hacked into Peacock's database to leak the unrated version of the movie that apparently is going to tell the whole story. It'll be up in just a week.

In case you missed M3GAN’s many viral campaigns, this new little video is another example of how the production team was able to use the character to advertise its own movie. In the story, M3GAN is an AI-based android who was designed to act as a parent of sorts for kids who don’t get much attention from adults. The problem is, M3GAN is unable to tell what are the limits to protecting the kid she is connected to, and that ends up creating some creepy and deadly situations.

M3GAN's Unrated Version Will Reveal What Was Left Out of The PG-13 Cut

Considering that the original version of M3GAN was rated PG-13 but featured some harrowing incidents involving dogs, machetes and body parts that are stretched way beyond where they are supposed to, we can only imagine what scenes and elements an unrated version of M3GAN might contain. Did she kill a baby? Drown a kitty? One thing is for sure, we want a lot more dancing this time around.

M3GAN 2.0 Is Already Beta-Testing

Whether this new unrated version adds more flavor to the M3GAN experience or not, we can’t take away the fact that the movie is a hit: It grossed over $160 million worldwide, against a modest budget of $12 million. A lot of that success was earned through publicity, as M3GAN’s promotional material featured the title character exposing her distinct personality to the public through viral dances, fake commercials and even bot interactions. A sequel is already in production, with a 2025 release window attached.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), with a screenplay that acclaimed writer Akela Cooper (Malignant) wrote based on a story from famed horror producer and The Conjuring director James Wan. The cast features Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (Black Widow), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), and Jen Van Epps (Mr. Corman).

