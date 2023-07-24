The decade so far has been ruled by amazing new and old horror franchises dominating the box office, but the 2020s have also been a great time for genre toy collectors as there have been many new amazing pieces released based on horror’s most popular characters. This includes NECA’s Saturday morning cartoon inspired line “Toony Terrors” which depicts horror icons as fun animated versions of their killer selves. NECA just unveiled Series 9 of the bloody fun line which includes M3GAN, Vincent Price, Tarman from The Return of the Living Dead, and The Fiend from The Misfits.

Each of the six-inch figures come with a blister card packaging and a bonus cutout backdrop. In addition, M3GAN will come with their paper cutter sword, Vincent Price will have his cat and a skull, and the Fiend will come with a candelabra and potion bottle. These scary figures join NECA’s crazy Toony Terror line up which has included Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, The Nun, Nosferatu, Leatherface, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Sam from Trick r’ Treat.

A Haunting Horror Legacy

While M3GAN is the newest killer on the block debuting at the beginning of 2023, their first film has been one of the year's most successful and critically acclaimed films so far. M3GAN made $179 million worldwide on only a $12 million budget and currently holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes which is unheard of for the horror genre. It helps that it was a sharp horror comedy with a surprisingly heartfelt social commentary edge exploring the dangers of AI and how corporations take advantage of tragedies among other things. A sequel appropriately titled M3GAN 2.0 is hitting theaters in early 2025.

Image via Allied Artists

RELATED: Funko Reveals Unmissable SDCC Booth with 'Scream,' 'M3GAN,' & Iconic Blockbuster VHS Cases

If you love horror then there’s a spooky good chance you love Vincent Price. This classic genre actor was in so many horror gems from the early 40s all the way up to his death in 1993. The Invisible Man Returns, The Raven, The Fly, House of Wax, The Last Man on Earth, House of Usher, Edward Scissorhands, and The House on Haunted Hill is just a small sample size of his brilliantly terrifying filmography. His screen presence was one in a million, but it was his uniquely subdued voice that made Price one of the most irresistible faces of the Golden Age. A lot of his best work like Haunted Hill is in the public domain, so there’s no excuse not to explore this horror giant's lasting legacy.

When we talk about horror mascots there are few as recognizable as Tarman and The Fiend. The former debuted in 1985’s horror zombie comedy The Return of the Living Dead. At the time, moviegoers and horror audiences hadn't seen a grotesque horror comedy of that nature and the film would quickly become a cult classic spawning four sequels throughout the next two decades until the mid 2000s. However, it was recently announced that a reboot for Return of the Living Dead would be coming soon. It will be exciting to see if Tarman makes an appearance. In terms of The Fiend, this is a character best known as the devilish mascot of the rock band The Misfits, but the character itself dates all the way back to the mid 1940s where the horror legend made their debut in a six part serial titled The Crimson Ghost.

When Are These New Toony Terrors Releasing?

Series 9 of NECA’s Toony Terror line including M3GAN, Vincent Price, Tarman, and The Fiend will be released in January 2024. You can preview the new horrifying wave on NECA’s website.