The Big Picture Unhinged women in horror movies have intriguing character arcs and unique ways of getting what they want, as exemplified by Octavia Spencer's role in Ma.

In Ma, the main character seeks revenge on her high school bullies, attempting to belong, be cool, and have friends, but her motives become twisted and violent.

The teenagers in Ma are subjected to various tortures by the vengeful Ma, including physical harm and manipulation. The movie ends with a shocking twist and an uncertain fate for Ma.

The character arcs of unhinged women in horror movies are always interesting to watch unfold. From Pearl (Mia Goth) in X and Pearl to Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) in Misery, these women have a particularly deranged way of getting what they want. One of the more recent examples of showcasing the unhinged woman is Octavia Spencer's role in Ma. Ma goes from tongue-in-cheek humor to downright WTF moments at the drop of a dime and back again without missing a beat. While some of these types of movies can lack motive and reason for a descent into madness, Ma is one that will make you second guess how you speak and act towards others. Actions can have grave repercussions, and that is at the core of Ma and its action-packed ending.

What Is 'Ma' About?

The story of Ma begins with a group of kids in high school who are looking to score some alcohol outside a liquor store. Just when all hope is almost lost, Maggie (Diana Silvers) stops Sue Ann, AKA Ma, and she agrees to buy them alcohol. She has a catch, however. Making it seem like an act of responsibility, Ma states that the teenagers must come to her house to party. That way, they can stay there and sleep so they won't drive home. At first, everything seems normal, but over time, things start to get weird. Personal belongings go missing, Ma sends them desperate videos of her drinking alone and makes generally awkward remarks. The teens become uncomfortable with Ma's actions and begin to pull away. In a last desperate attempt to get the kids over, Ma fakes cancer to guilt them into spending time with her. Once the teens are at her place, we learn that Ma has an elaborate plan to mess with the kids because they are the children of her past bullies.

Why Is Ma Out For Revenge?

Ma is a troubled woman who was pretty heavily bullied by her peers in high school. The movie flashes back to this time and we see how a gross prank was played on her by people she thought were her friends, and her crush. When Ma meets the teenagers in the present-day outside the liquor store, she realizes that one of the teens is the son of her high school crush and bully, Ben Hawkins (Luke Evans). It is at that moment we see Ma change her tune and offer to befriend the high schoolers. From that point on, it seems more like she just wants to belong, be cool, and have friends. Sure, she is still scorned by trauma from the torment that was inflicted on her in the past, but this is her second chance at being the "cool" one. It isn't until Ben asks Ma to meet up with him for drinks under false pretenses that she begins her violent rampage. Some of the parents of the kids are questioning Ma and her motives and the internal trauma triggers the revenge and rage she has buried deep inside of her.

What Is the Twist at the End of 'Ma'?

In the end, there is a big twist we don't see coming. Ma actually has a daughter. Maggie and Haley (McKaley Miller) break into Ma's house to look for the missing jewelry they suspect her of stealing. While they are snooping in the upstairs restricted area, they come face to face with Genie (Tanyell Waivers), Ma's daughter. It is revealed that Ma has been gaslighting Genie into thinking she's sick and that's why she isn't able to go to school and have real friends. This is a serious case of Munchausen by proxy and Genie has no idea. Haley and Maggie are increasingly skeptical of Ma now but have to rush out of the house because they can hear her pull in the driveway. This is, of course, after Ma has run over Ben's girlfriend, Mercedes (Missi Pyle), after their meeting for drinks (in a clip that is both shocking and hilarious). It's after this hit-and-run that Ma spirals downwards. She invites Ben to her home, drugs him, gives him a dog blood transfer, slits his wrists, and lets him bleed out in her bed. This is all shortly before all the teens, minus Maggie because she's grounded, are on their way over to party at her house. Maggie ends up sneaking out and heads over to Ma's to make sure her friends are okay. When she gets there, all of her friends are drugged and tied up. Unfortunately for Maggie, she gets drugged and knocked out as well.

Each high schooler is tortured differently. Chaz (Gianni Paolo) is burned with an iron, Haley has her lips sewn shut, Darrell (Dante Brown) has his face painted white, and Maggie is suspended from a rope around the neck. I hope you all didn't forget about Genie though, because she's the one who saves the day. She knocks her mother out with a frying pan, which ends up a fire. All the teens have regained their consciousness and attempt to flee the house; but we all know the villain rule! They're never dead the first time, so a double tap is necessary. Maggie stabs Ma in the back, but that still doesn't kill her. Instead of chasing after them, Ma calmly walks upstairs to where she left Ben's body. The fire rages on and so does Ma's hatred for bullies, yet she lays in bed with one of them and accepts her fate as the house burns down.

Will There Be a Sequel to 'Ma'?

Yes! Ma's anger and trauma could've easily been avoided had the supposed cool kids in her high school not been total jerks to her. Ma really shows the ugly side of high school and how that can follow someone for all of their life. The film echoes the sentiment of "treat others how they treated you" and boy, did those kids mess with the wrong girl. There is a bit of poetic justice for Ma as she smiles laying next to Ben's lifeless body in her burning house. All she ever wanted from Ben was respect and into adulthood, he still showed no remorse for how he treated her. So, while Ma's actions can't be excused, it's likely that she feels relief for ridding her life of the hold he had on her. The destructive fire raged through the house in the same way that the fire burned through Ma's psyche and inner feelings towards herself. When Ma looked at the high schoolers, all she could see was their parents. Maybe not initially, but eventually, Ma made the assumption that those teenagers were exactly like their parents. This meant she would have a second chance at friendships as well as revenge. The ending is left pretty ambiguous, and we don't really get a confirmation that Ma died in the fire. Tate Taylor, director of Ma, told Entertainment Weekly his ideas about the sequel to Ma and how her reign of terror might not be over.

