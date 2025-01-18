How evil can Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told) be? Over the years, we've seen the Oscar winner's talent for comedy and drama, but one genre that she hasn't visited much is horror. It did happen, though: in 2019 she starred in Ma, a psychological horror movie that revealed a different side of Spencer. Almost six years after its release, the movie is finding a new audience on Netflix and has steadily climbed the streamer's global charts. This week, the movie accumulated 7 million views and made the top 3 list of most-watched titles on the platform.

Ma tells the story of Sue Ann (Spencer), a middle-aged woman who lives a pretty lonely life. She realizes she can become less lonely by befriending a group of teenagers who need a place to party. "Ma" allows them to use the place, but her obsession with them slowly starts to build into something more sinister and scary. The cast also features Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Diana Silvers (The Killer), Corey Fogelmanis (My Life With the Walter Boys), Gianni Paolo (Power Book II: Ghost), McKaley Miller (9-1-1: Lone Star), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Allison Janney (The Diplomat).

Despite its different premise, Ma didn't conquer a spot in critics' hearts. The movie scored a 55% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, with RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen calling the movie's thrills "extra cheap and late." Andrew Lapin from NPR criticized the movie's pacing, while Yolanda Machado from The Wrap wrote that Ma "gets so lost" that if fumbles its own thrills. Not everything is disposable in Ma, though, according to critics: Most agreed that Spencer delivers a great performance that helps save the movie.

Despite Reviews, 'Ma' Had a Decent Performance

Close

Ma wasn't exactly a huge hit, with $61 million raked in at the box office. However, it cost $5 million to produce, which means that it was far from a failure. Additionally, it slowly turned into a cult movie over the years, and that might be the reason why it's being re-discovered on Netflix. Whether it becomes a hit again or if it was just a quick, isolated event, only time will tell. In any case, Ma is a heck of a good choice for Octavia Spencer fans who want to check out her range as an actor, and so far the only horror movie that features her in the lead.

Ma was directed by Tate Taylor, who also worked with Spencer in The Help. He also helmed thrillers like Ava with Jessica Chastain and The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt. The screenplay was written by Scotty Landes, who has a background in comedy and wrote several episodes from Workaholics.

While Ma isn't currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., it is available to rent or buy on VOD.

Buy on Amazon