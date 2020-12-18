When I interview someone, I try to stay emotionally tethered to my subject, but in a sort of muted or blank way, to keep the focus and energy on them, to stay an invisible catalyst for their musings. This was difficult to achieve when Colman Domingo, as part of our forthcoming Collider Connected longform interview, told me about working with the late Chadwick Boseman on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman's final film role. His experience working with Boseman prompted tears to bubble into my eyes, making me feel emotional to a degree I've never experienced in an interview. If you want a story about art, struggle, faith, triumph, and inspiration, read on, but keep a tissue close.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the George C. Wolfe-directed Netflix film based on the play by August Wilson, stars Viola Davis as Ma, a volatile but gifted blues singer who's scheduled to cut a new record with a band that includes Boseman as Levee, a volatile but gifted trumpet player, and Domingo as Cutler, a trombone player who's just trying to stay afloat. In one key scene of the gripping film, Cutler tells Levee why faith is important in troubling times, prompting an eruption of pain from Levee, and a physical strike from the normally composed Cutler in response.

I asked Domingo what it was like to stage, play, and shoot this intense scene with Boseman. His answer, written in full below, covered the film, their relationship as actors and brothers, and all of our relationship with life.

"I think the thing that I know about all of our characters, and especially Chadwick and my character as well, everyone walked in with their own pressure cooker. Ma's is just raging; she's just full fire and heat and sweat. And Cutler is on a low simmer, just a very low simmer the whole time. And I think you can tell from the very beginning that there is gonna be a clash of ideology, there's gonna be a clash in the way we do things. It starts off the moment Levee enters the room and says, 'I bought me some shoes.' And he bought it with Cutler's money. So already, they keep missing each other. I do feel that they have a lot in common and they respect each other, but I think that they're pushing each other a little bit. Levee is coming in; he has an intention to be the disruptor, and Cutler is trying to keep everything in line. And even when he tells that story in that moment that you're saying, all Cutler has is his faith. He is a man of faith and he believes in it fully.

And then Levee's character presents his receipts based on the story that Cutler said. He challenges Cutler by saying, 'God hates n*****. God has taken n*****' dreams and thrown them in the garbage. God don't care nothing about you.' And that cuts Cutler to his core. Why? I think possibly because he may believe that Levee could be right. And then where does that leave a man who all he has is his faith? I love that August Wilson puts the challenge of God's will right in the middle of the play, and that's not something that's often done with Black characters. Everyone's always like, 'Oh Lord, yes Lord,' and falling in line. But here's a character in the center who's saying, 'Question it. I question it because my receipts show differently.' He said, 'My experience is: My mother was raped in front of me. I was cut across my chest. Where was God when these terrible things happened? I question that He exists.' I think the reason why Cutler hits Levee is as if he's trying to stop the sound. He's like, 'Don't say any more, because I won't be able to live on this earth.' Especially as a Black man in 1927 who only has power in this band because of Ma. So he's under someone else's power. He doesn't truly feel that he has agency in the world. He plays in a band that just plays very simple music; basically it's a cover band in a way. And you have someone who's trying to buck the whole system, and Cutler is not for it at all.

That was a beautiful scene to play with Chad. It was absolutely beautiful because we had to give it our all. We had to leave no stone unturned. And we had to put Colman and Chadwick into the scene as well. When we did that scene, Chadwick stopped halfway through because he was so bubbled up with emotion. And I yelled at him, 'Tell me, tell me, tell me.' I refused to let him get out of the scene. Whatever was going on with him, I wanted it in this action. And I've never done that before, but I felt like I had permission. The room felt like, 'No, we're going there, let's go there.' And he does, and then I hit him, and then George calls cut, and immediately, without a thought, we wrapped our arms around each other and we sobbed. So we had to go on the brink together, and I had to make sure my brother, Chad, could continue to deliver on the promise that he set up for himself.

I didn't know Chad was struggling like he was. No one knew. But I look back now, to be honest, and I do know. I can tell that possibly, in that moment, there was a struggle with the words that you were about to say, and what you're possibly dealing with, and the questions that lie in all of our hearts when difficult things land in your lap that you can't make sense of. 'Why am I dealt this deck? Why did this happen to me?'

I know I felt that way when I lost my mom and my dad in the same year, right when I was doing Passing Strange. And I thought, 'Well, why me? Why has this happened to me?' And my answer for myself was, 'Why not me?' But I still have faith. And I think Chadwick does — did as well. But there are always those questions. You do question God, you know? You do question once in a while, based on the ills of the world and what you see and you wonder, but yet still you hang in there and you try to have faith, 'cause we need some faith to get through these, um... I don't wanna say 'these dark times' 'cause I don't believe we live in dark times. I believe we live in challenging times. And they've always been challenging times, and I think that's just part of life. This is what we're dealt, and we just have to find the light as much as we can. How did I get on that? I have no idea. [laughter]"

Be on the lookout for our full Collider Connected conversation with Colman Domingo soon.

