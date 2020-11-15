The first reviews are in for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and folks, it looks like we have another major awards season contender on our hands. Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman lead George C. Wolfe's big screen adaptation of August Wilson's beloved play. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom transports viewers back to 1920s Chicago, where, over the course of a day, legendary jazz singer Ma Rainey (Davis) tries to get to a recording session where her band awaits her while clashing with her white managers. Meanwhile, Ma Rainey's band sits around, converses, and clashes with one another as one member, Levee (Boseman), reveals his dreams of going solo.

The first reviews of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom reveal a few intriguing things. First, it's evident this movie was screened for a variety of critics and journalists, with Black members of this community being given the same level of access (this is often not the case). As such, we are being given a fairer, more accurate, and more varied reaction to Wolfe's handling of Wilson's play and, among other things, the performances in it.

Secondly, it's clear from the jump that while there is plenty to praise in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the primary topic of conversation will be focused on Davis and Boseman's performances. The awards buzz around both Davis and Boseman's performances has been growing louder and louder in recent weeks. Intentions to run Boseman in the Leading Actor category at this year's Oscars have already been stated, so there's no chance of that buzz dying down anytime soon. Davis has been a frequent awards favorite and her return to Wilson's oeuvre (she previously gained attention with the 2016 adaptation of Fences) will no doubt put her in the front of the race once more this season. Meanwhile, Boseman, who died in August at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, will finally get the awards season attention with his acclaimed performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. It will undoubtedly be a fitting bookend to Boseman's brief but wondrous career, and one he more than deserves.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom premieres on Netflix on December 18. Check out the early reactions to the prestige drama below. For more, check out the reactions to fellow Netflix prestige pic Mank and see what's coming to Netflix in November.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

