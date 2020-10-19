Watch Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which features the final performance from Chadwick Boseman, who died earlier this year following a four-year battle with cancer.

George C. Wolfe directed the adaptation of August Wilson‘s beloved play, which celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth.

The film is set in the 1920s as tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in Chicago, where a band of musicians await trailblazing performer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), the legendary “Mother of the Blues.” Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Glynn Turman and Zola duo Colman Domingo and Taylor Paige co-star alongside Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown and Joshua Harto. The play was adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and the film was produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black, who earned a Best Picture nomination for producing Fences together.

That film won Davis an Oscar, and she may very well find herself back in contention this year along with Boseman, who will be eligible for two posthumous nominations should Netflix campaign him as the male lead in this movie. He was also a supporting actor in another one of Netflix’s many awards contenders — Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods.

Grammy winner Branford Marsalis provides the score for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which was also produced by Dany Wolf, and executive produced by Constanza Romero. Netflix will release the film in select theaters in November before it debuts on the streaming service on Dec. 18. So “1, 2, you know what to do…” Watch the trailer below, and click here to check out Marvel’s moving tribute video to Boseman, who kept his tragic cancer diagnosis hidden from his MCU co-stars.