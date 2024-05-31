The Big Picture Mac and Me failed as a rip-off of E.T., featuring bad acting and laughable alien designs reminiscent of Shrek meets Cabbage Patch dolls.

Blatant product placement at McDonald's and Coca-Cola throughout the film hampered any chance of success for Mac and Me.

Despite its flop, Mac and Me did have a lasting impact by featuring early appearances of Jennifer Aniston and being a recurring gag on Conan O'Brien's show with Paul Rudd.

Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial stands as one of the director's biggest and best, a gentle and warm film about an alien, nicknamed E.T., stranded on Earth, and Elliott (Henry Thomas), the boy who befriends him and helps him find his way home. It's full of humor, genuinely touching moments, suspense, and performances all around that make the magic of the movie come alive. McDonald's, the famed fast food giant that rose from a single drive-in in San Bernardino, California to locations all around the world. Their "M" logo is iconic, and the chain is so popular that it gave up giving a running tally of how many burgers it sold worldwide back in 1993 (still holding at over 99 billion served!). Surely a combination of the two would qualify as a major success story. Well, I hate to turn your Happy Meal into a Grimace, but it did happen, and it flopped. Like, spectacularly flopped, and McDonald's financed it. Friends, here is the cautionary tale of Mac and Me.

'Mac and Me' Has an Alien and a Kid...But Don’t Call It 'E.T.'

Mac and Me begins on the surface of a desert planet, where a family of aliens are on the hunt for groundwater to drink through a straw. A NASA research probe lands nearby, evoking curiosity in the family. One child goes to get a closer look, but when a suction device is deployed from the probe, it sucks - does it ever - the young alien up and deposits him in the probe. The rest of the family is also vacuumed up, and the probe returns to Earth. Needless to say, their arrival at the government base is alarming, and forces scramble to capture them. They are unsuccessful, though, as the aliens escape the base thanks to their ability to manipulate electricity. The ability to destroy things they touch doesn't hurt either (which, in theory, would mean they could have destroyed the probe before it left their planet from the inside, but if you're watching this, your brain is already in the "off" position). Three of the aliens run off into the desert, but the fourth, the small one who started the whole thing, hides in a minivan.

The minivan belongs to Janet Cruise (Christine Ebersole), a single, recently widowed mother moving to a new home near Los Angeles with her eldest son Michael (Jonathan Ward) and Eric (Jade Calegory), her youngest son, who uses a wheelchair (Calegory has spina bifida, so is in a wheelchair off-camera as well). Eric sees the alien, who has trashed their new home, but can't catch him. Worse, Janet blames the two boys for the damage. Shortly after, Eric catches sight of the alien outside, but rolls down a hill in his wheelchair, off a cliff and into the lake below (we'll talk about this specific scene soon). Thankfully, the alien rescues him but, again, takes off before he is caught. But with the help of Debbie (Lauren Stanley), his neighbor, Eric traps the alien in a vacuum cleaner. So remember kids, if the aliens start attacking, grab your parent's Hoover and save the world! The vacuum goes boom, and causes a power surge throughout the neighborhood. Eric gives the alien a name, MAC, which stands for "Mysterious Alien Creature" (the McDonald's connection here is clearly coincidental), and warms up to him after MAC fixes the damage he made to the house. Betcha Mama Janet doesn't credit the boys for that.

Aliens Go Better with Coke in 'Mac and Me'

As this is happening, two FBI agents, Wickett (Martin West) and Zimmerman (Ivan J. Rado), who have tracked MAC here, position themselves to keep the home under surveillance. Eric is able to help MAC escape by disguising him in a teddy bear suit and taking him to a birthday party at McDonald's... which has Ronald McDonald (Squire Fridell)!! It's where Debbie's sister Courtney (Katrina Caspary) happens to work, who is also the same age as Michael. Crazy. Things are cool, def even, with no one questioning why Eric brought a big, creepy-ass teddy bear, until the FBI agents arrive. To distract them, MAC kicks off a dance number in the middle of McDonald's. But neon greens and feathered hair can only hold the agents back so long, and the chase is back on, with Michael and Courtney arriving just in time to help them. Oh, and Janet sees the whole thing. Not so positive it was the boys now, are you, J?

The group reunites MAC with his family, only it might be too late, as they are slowly losing their lives. But as any doctor will tell you - but not Dr. Pepper, so almost any doctor - nothing deters death like Coca-Cola, and the family is saved after drinking it. They all head to a supermarket close by to buy more Coca-Cola, only for the aliens to cause a panic. Because aliens, right? MAC's father, who we shall call Big MAC, steals a gun from a guard, and a shootout with police takes place, but sadly, a stray bullet takes Eric's life. Only MAC and his family use their powers, and not Coca-Cola, to revive Eric, and as thanks, the government gives the aliens American citizenship. And presumably all-you-can-eat at McDonald's for one year, and a lifetime supply of Coke. The alien family, dressed like Earthlings, take a pink Cadillac and drive away, with the film ending on MAC blowing a gum bubble that reads, "Well be back!"

'Mac and Me' Isn't What We Ordered, McDonald's...We Ain't Lovin' It

Mac and Me, shockingly, wasn't a hit, but it does beg the question: How in the heck did a blatant rip-off of a far, far better film get made in the first place? Thank producer R.J. Louis. Louis worked on several advertising campaigns for McDonald's prior to the film, and was also involved with Ronald McDonald House Charities. Long story short, Louis got it in his head that the next generation needed their own E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial to identify with. Of course, this was only under six years after E.T., which makes it either the same generation, or a generation that evolved over less than a decade. He was the guy to make it happen, and with his connection to the burger conglomerate, he managed to get the funding for his vision. As Louis is noted to have said (per the previously cited Far Out Magazine), "I was still the only person in the universe that ever had the exclusive motion picture rights to the McDonald's trademark, their actors, their characters and the whole company."

.And it shows. The film itself is bad. The acting is bad. The aliens look like what may have come from Shrek and a Cabbage Patch doll doing the ogre-diddley. It was blasted upon being a blatant ripoff of Spielberg's film, despite the production team making efforts to separate their film by bringing the entire alien family to Earth, giving them powers, and tacking on a patriotic ending. "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, and your freaky Shrek/Cabbage Patch hybrids." But what really hurt the film was its ceaseless, in-your-face product placement. The Ronald McDonald appearance. The dance number in the middle of the local McDonald's. The breakdancing in the parking lot of McDonald's. The life-saving properties of Coca-Cola (Coca-Cola gives life, but does Pepsi take it away? Ponder).

That said, something positive did come out of the film. Actor Paul Rudd would use the scene of Eric careening down the hill on his out-of-control wheelchair in every appearance he made on Conan O'Brien's talk show, slipping it in instead of whatever project he was actually on the show to promote. The prank carried on, literally, for years, and it was funny each and every time it happened. Besides Rudd's connection to the film, Mac and Me has another Friends link that people may not know. If you look closely at the dance sequence, somewhere in there is none other than Rachel Green herself, Jennifer Aniston, her first on-screen credit as an extra. Is it enough to salvage the film? Oh, hell no.

Mac and Me is available to stream on Pluto TV in the U.S.

