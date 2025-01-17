A website dropped clues about the disappearances of young filmmakers to promote The Blair Witch Project in 1999. In the summer of 2024, we got a teaser centered on the mysterious appearance of Nicolas Cage’s serial killer, causing Maika Monroe’s pulse to spike. Marketing can fuel the anticipation of a horror movie in the months leading up to its release, but before moviegoers had any of this, a director thought up wackier, inventive gimmicks to get tickets bought and seats filled. Horror legend, William Castle, realized how successful his 1958 movie, Macabre, could be with the right marketing when he promised an insurance payment should an audience member die of fright. It would become an important part of his brand, but how terrifying was this movie and did anyone get to cash in on the morbid prize?

William Castle's Macabre Promised Insurance Payouts If Audience Members Died of Fright

Image via Columbia Pictures

A flimsy skeleton was sent flying during screenings of The House on Haunted Hill in 1958 and vibrating seats were rigged up to simulate a “shock” for patrons during 1959's The Tingler. This all came from the mind of William Castle, who understood the appeal and sensation that marketing could make to get the public to see his work. In the documentary, Spine Tingler! The William Castle Story, the director began his knack for marketing gimmicks before he even made it to Hollywood. Castle was able to get access to a theater used by Orson Welles and planned to put on a play with German actress Ellen Schwanneke. When an invitation from Nazi Germany requested that Schwanneke return to attend an event, Castle saw an opportunity.

According to Spine Tingler!, Castle wrote a rejection letter that, while he claimed to have sent back, he publicly released to newspapers, presenting Schwanneke as “The girl who said no to Hitler.” Then Castle went further, vandalizing the theater and blaming it on enraged Nazis who wanted to intimidate him. The publicity stunt didn’t only make his show a hit, it caught the attention of Hollywood. As he went up the career ladder and became a director under contract at Columbia Pictures, Castle didn’t find the success he wanted until he independently financed and directed Macabre in 1958, a turning point for him where he developed his famous trademark.

William Castle Made a Name for Himself with Outrageous Horror Movie Gimmicks