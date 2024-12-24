One of the holiday movies that will be airing countless times on TV or as part of someone’s annual viewing is no doubt Home Alone, which includes booby traps along with the movie's nostalgic Christmas spirit. The damage inflicted on the Wet Bandits is lessened by the goofy, cartoon violence; still, hasn’t there been a moment where you thought Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) seemed to relish harming the thieving duo a little too much? If one ever wondered if there was a version of Home Alone where Culkin truly was a vicious bad seed, they may be pointed towards The Good Son to find out what that would look like. It’s a feel-bad, wintry thriller that stars the '90s child star a few years after he found blockbuster success with Home Alone. It's nearly guaranteed that the Wet Bandits wouldn’t make it out alive if they invaded the house of this evil kid.

What Is ‘The Good Son’ About?

After losing his mom, young Mark (Elijah Wood) has gone to stay with his aunt and uncle in Maine. He befriends his two cousins he hasn’t seen in years, forming a close bond with Henry (Culkin). The boys turn into surrogate siblings until Mark begins to get uncomfortable with the kind of stuff Henry thinks is fun — there is no child’s play here, not when Henry’s fascination with death makes him curious about how far things can go before someone dies. Mark is the only one who realizes his cousin is causing violent incidents, and he may be the only one to stop him. The bleak story in this unique psychological thriller from the 1990s will certainly dampen the feel-good vibes of Home Alone, but that’s what also makes it worth the watch, to see how effed up things get with a creepy little Macaulay Culkin.

‘The Good Son’ Puts a Dark Twist on ‘Home Alone’

The house that Henry’s family lives in is as beautiful as the McCallister home in Chicago, with a glaring absence of an iconic element to Home Alone. Christmas may not be celebrated in The Good Son, as there are no string lights, wrapped presents, or decorations. The lack of this warmth extends into the movie's physical environment, where the chilly wintry Maine setting creates a moody atmosphere. Even without the Christmas imagery, there are plenty of moments in The Good Son that make it feel like it puts a dark twist on Home Alone.

Kevin uses a zipline to fly across the lawn to enter what might be every kid's dream treehouse. In The Good Son, a rickety treehouse is way too high off the ground, and when Mark almost falls, Henry takes his time helping his cousin, asking the dangling boy, “If I let you go, do you think you can fly?” After accidentally shoplifting, Kevin evades a police officer by sliding across an ice-skating rink; Henry sees a roped-off area warning of thin ice on a frozen lake and decides to test it with someone who trusts him. Culkin's performance as Henry shreds any resemblance to Kevin. The boy left behind on Christmas vacation wears his heart on his sleeve, in the joy or fear seen in Culkin's expressive face. The only genuine smile Henry puts on is when he's hurting something. Evil kids have existed in the horror and thriller genres before and to this day, but no one was probably expecting to see Culkin portray one.

Henry From ‘The Good Son’ Belongs With Other Evil Movie Kids

Kevin is at least capable of self-reflection, and that's what makes the conversation he has with “Old Man” Marley (Roberts Blossom) in the church so endearing. In contrast, Henry understands what nice kids are expected to say to show empathy, and he manipulates it for his parents and other adults when Mark tries to speak up. The Exorcist or The Omen have supernatural excuses when it comes to their demonic youngsters. The paranormal can't be blamed in The Good Son, nor is Henry an adult in disguise like Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) from Orphan. Culkin plays a young psychopath in the making and does a pretty good job of it.

Elijah Wood tries to put a stop to his cousin as things get deadlier, and he makes a great scene partner for Culkin to torment. Placing the story on the shoulders of both Wood and Culkin is a provocative, disturbing choice, and it leads to one hell of a perilous finale. Not to spoil how shocking it gets, but it involves a cliffside stunt that Culkin and Wood performed themselves. For the fans who grew up with Home Alone and have wanted to see a more horror-themed version, there are gory booby traps set at Christmastime in Better Watch Out, though it's notably missing one Macaulay Culkin. There are several times that Kevin McCallister can get bratty, but he is a saint compared to The Good Son's little monster.

