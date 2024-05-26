Macaulay Culkin was one of the biggest child stars during the 1990s and gained fame in family comedies and coming-of-age films such as Home Alone, Uncle Buck, and My Girl. Born in New York, Culkin began his acting career at the impressive age of four years old and, after starring in several popular stage productions and earning minor television roles, he made his feature film debut in the 1988 drama, Rocket Gibraltar. Culkin earned his breakthrough role as the mischievous troublemaker, Kevin McCallister in the Christmas classic, Home Alone, and essentially became an overnight sensation.

Culkin continued to star in comedies but also moved into more serious roles, most notably the horror mystery film, The Good Son, alongside fellow child actor and The Lord of the Rings star, Elijah Wood. By the mid-1990s, Culkin was universally recognized for his immense talent and iconic roles, and while he starred in a string of films throughout his career, some brilliantly demonstrate the young star's vast abilities as a performer, establishing himself as one of the greatest child actors of all time.

8 'Richie Rich' (1994)

Director: Donald Petrie

Culkin stars as the young sophisticated Richie Rich who, despite having everything a kid could ever want in the world, plus devoted parents, doesn't have very many friends. When his parents are kidnapped, Rich enlists a group of kids to help him find his parents and bring their kidnapper to justice. As they follow the clues and potential suspects, Rich finally finds friendship to fill the void in his life and eventually rescues his parents.

The family comedy, Richie Rich, is based on the classic comic book character by the same name created by Alfred Harvey and Warren Kremer and marked Culkin's final film as a child actor. Culkin fits effortlessly into the role of the wealthy, cheeky heir who, much like his other film roles, gives a mature but comical performance. Richie Rich was met with mixed reviews, but a majority of critics praised Culkin for his portrayal of the established character. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave the film three out of four stars, noting how the film featured an authentic style and steered clear of cheap payoffs.

7 'The Pagemaster' (1994)

Directors: Pixote Hunt & John Johnston

Richard Tyler is an overly cautious kid whose fears keep him from enjoying activities and socializing with other kids his age. When Tyler is caught in a severe thunderstorm, he seeks shelter in the local library, where he meets a mysterious librarian, Mr. Dewey (Christopher Lloyd), who tries to encourage him to explore the vast shelves filled with books. Before Tyler can call his parents to pick him up, he slips and falls, waking up to a world full of fantasy, adventure, and horror that changes his life forever.

The Pagemaster is a thrilling live-action animated adventure that also features the voice talents of Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart, and Leonard Nimoy. The film initially begins as a live-action film, but as Culkin's character is transported to a world full of classic tales like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Treasure Island, the film turns into an animated spectacle that is simply one of a kind. Voice acting isn't as easy as some may think and, for a child actor, Culkin is fantastic and continues to consistently convey the formula of his character without becoming lost in the fantasy of the animation.

6 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

Director: Chris Columbus

A year after accidentally leaving their son, Kevin, behind at home, the McCallister family has planned to spend Christmas in sunny Florida and even though Kevin manages to make it to the airport, he somehow ends up on the wrong flight and finds himself in New York City. Initially, Kevin is living the dream and surprisingly handles the situation with ease, but when he runs into his old friends and escaped criminals, the Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern), his vacation takes a dangerous turn.

Culkin reprises his role as the quick-witted Kevin McCallister in the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which also stars Tim Curry in one of his best performances, Rob Schnieder, and Eddie Bracken. While the second film follows almost the same blueprint as the first film, it still takes advantage of a new setting where Culkin's character has no trouble finding his way around the busy Big Apple. Culkin gives an excellent follow-up performance, still embodying Kevin's lovable humor and redeeming charm that makes him one of the most memorable film characters of the 1990s.

5 'The Good Son' (1993)

Director: Joseph Ruben

After losing his mother, Mark (Elijah Wood) is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Maine until his father returns home from a business trip in Japan. While there, Mark spends much of his time with his cousin, Henry, who, by all accounts, appears to be a normal twelve-year-old boy, but when Henry exhibits disturbing behavior, Mark becomes on edge. After a supposed accident on an icy pond with Henry's little sister, Mark tries to warn his aunt and uncle about Henry before it's too late.

Culkin takes on an against-type role in the psychological thriller, The Good Son, where he plays a secretly psychopathic child whose unassuming charm and child-like innocence allow him to get away with horrible acts. While Wood and Culkin are a perfect duo of good versus evil, Culkin leaves audiences' jaw dropped as he delivers a more than convincing performance as a deranged master manipulator, proving his incredible range as a young performer. The Good Son was met with generally negative reviews as many critics detested Culkin for being cast in such a role, but in reality, the actor's adorable persona is what made his character incredibly complex and believable for viewers.

4 'My Girl' (1991)

Director: Howard Zieff

Unlike most kids, tomboy, Vada (Anne Chlumsky) is unusually morbid, which is partially since her mother died giving birth to her and her father (Dan Aykroyd) runs the town's funeral home. While the other kids have labeled her as a "freak," Vada's only friend is a skittish, shy boy, Thomas J. Sennett, who is allergic to literally everything but doesn't find anything wrong with Vada's personality and interests. Despite Thomas' friendship, Vada is typically unkind to him, but as she endures a series of life lessons such as loss and love, she eventually realizes how much Thomas truly means to her.

My Girl is a bittersweet coming-of-age film that features Culkin in one of his best dramatic roles as the bashful Thomas J. Even though Culkin isn't the film's main star, he still captivates audiences with his unyielding kindness and acceptance of Chlumsky's character who fails to see her friend's utter devotion to her. Despite the film centering around heavy, difficult subjects with a heartbreaking ending, Culkin brings a surprising sense of charisma and magic to the film that makes it purely unforgettable and one of the child star's finest films.

3 'Saved!' (2004)

Director: Brian Dannelly