In case you haven’t felt old when you discovered they are already putting together a That 90's Show – a sitcom about oh so many years ago, here’s a curveball we’re throwing at you: Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actually he’s 41 now, but his famous tweet in which he told everyone about hitting the big 4-0 is the one that made us stop dead in our tracks. But instead of silently going through this, the actor decided to share the feeling with the world with a brand-new series called Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis.

The idea of the series is to take Culkin on a wild journey throughout the world in order to figure out what reaching this age in life might mean across different cultures, all the while kicking some stuff off his bucket list in the process. Some questions that Culkin is gearing up to find the answer (or some answer) to are the ones that most of us have asked ourselves at some point, such as how should we embrace getting older in a society obsessed by youth? What is midlife success and how do we measure it? How do we ensure unbridled passion doesn’t become a relic of our youth? Where are we having lunch today?

Culkin is currently working with production company Lightbox on the project. The company has previously developed Discovery+’s The Curse of the Chippendales and HBO’s Tina. Upon the announcement, Culkin joked about getting a sour reminder of his age and mocked the idea of Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis:

“Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

When talking about this new series, Jonathan and Simon Chinn, co-founders of Lightbox, shared the relatable feel they want to bring to the project and revealed they are excited to move forward:

“Mack [Macaulay’s nickname] remains as iconic, and as loved as ever – a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band. Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project.”

Culkin became a global superstar after starring in 1990’s Home Alone, a family movie that follows a small kid who gets left behind when his big family travels for Christmas. Culkin has talked openly about how the role guaranteed his way-too-early retirement and granted him the privilege to only do projects he really wanted to participate in, like his cover band and a handful of movies in the last couple of decades. He’s the host of the Bunny Years podcast, in which he interviews several famous people and talks about the experience of being a child star.

Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis is yet to get a release date.

